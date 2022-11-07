National wreath laying ceremony to commemorate Armistice Day

Monday, 7 November, 2022 - 10:03

Armistice Day will be commemorated with a national wreath laying ceremony at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park in Wellington on Friday 11 November at 11am.

"After four years of conflict, the Armistice between Germany and the Allies ending the First World War was signed in the early hours of 11 November 1918, and at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, the guns fell silent," Laulu Mac Leauanae, Secretary for Culture and Heritage and Chief Executive, ManatÅ« Taonga said.

"Bells were rung and parades were held throughout Aotearoa to signal the end of what many hoped was ‘the war to end all wars’.

"Armistice Day gives us the opportunity to reflect and honour those who died, not just in the First World War, but in all conflicts. We also remember the high cost of war for all those who served, their families and communities.

"It is a privilege to mark this day for the first time as Tumu Whakarae of ManatÅ« Taonga and join New Zealanders throughout the country in mourning and honouring the lives lost across all conflicts.

"May Armistice Day be a constant reminder of the toll of war and our striving for peace," Laulu Mac Leauanae said.

The Government will be represented at the Armistice Day service by Hon Meka Whaitiri, Minister for Veterans. Sir Wayne Shelford, KNZM, MBE, National President of the Returned Services Association, Willie Apiata VC and members of the Diplomatic Corps will also be in attendance.

Members of the public are welcome to attend this year’s event and are asked to arrive at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park, Buckle Street, Wellington on Friday 11 November at 10.45am for a 10:55am start.