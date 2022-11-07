Innovative Sustainability Stimulus Grant opens for a second round - UHCC

Monday, 7 November, 2022 - 10:57

Upper Hutt City Council’s Sustainability Stimulus Grant has opened for a second round, after the grant proved to be a roaring success in its first year.

Council introduced the Grant in 2021 following consultation with the community as part of the Long-Term Plan process.

Council’s intention is to partner with the community in supporting initiatives that will reduce the city’s overall emissions profile and aid in supporting its sustainability goals. The Sustainability Grant will help support organisations, individuals and businesses in reducing their environmental impact.

"The calibre of applications for the first round was extremely high," says Upper Hutt Mayor, Wayne Guppy. "The fact that the grant was oversubscribed by 400% shows the community is as focused as we are on reducing emissions and working towards a sustainable future for Upper Hutt.

"We’re already seeing success stories from the first round with indigenous forest restoration, predator control projects, community food programmes, and water saving projects. A partnership approach means we can help fund initiatives that will have a positive sustainable outcome.

"We’re looking forward to once again reviewing high quality applications from across the community."

Council adopted its Sustainability Strategy in 2020. The Strategy has eight goals that helped formulate Council’s overall vision for the Long Term Plan 2021 -2031: ‘We have an outstanding natural environment, leisure, and recreational opportunities, and we are a great place for families to live, work, and play.’ The Sustainability Grant forms part of the Long Term Plan deliverables.

Applications are open now, and close 28 February 2023.