Pegasus Beach Fire - Final Update - Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Monday, 7 November, 2022 - 11:48

The fire at Pegasus Beach remained within its containment lines overnight.

At 8.30am this morning, the fire at Pegasus Beach was handed back to Te KÅhaka o TÅ«haitara Trust.

Incident Controller Al Hutt says that fire crews will be on standby in case of any major flare ups.

"People will still see and smell smoke for at least a couple of weeks. This is normal, and we ask that you only call 111 if you see flames," Al Says.

Access to the beach is still closed but Te KÅhaka o TÅ«haitara Trust is working on getting the tracks open.

When access does eventually open, Mr. Hutt asks that people and animals stick to the tracks.

"Do not walk into the burnt area, as there is risk of falling into ash pits," he says.

Mr. Hutt is also asking people to remain vigilant with fireworks.

"The risk of reignition at Pegasus Beach is high, so please don’t light any fireworks or bonfires nearby," he says.

This will be Fire and Emergency’s last update for the Pegasus Beach fire.