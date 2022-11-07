Big events great for Napier - Napier City Council

Monday, 7 November, 2022 - 17:02

Napier saw its biggest day since Covid-19 thanks to a number of heavy-hitting events on this weekend.

Pedestrian numbers were up 46% on the same time last year with the Six60 concert at McLean Park, the Iron MÄori event and the return of Ovation of the Seas. Transaction volumes based on EFTPOS were up 31%.

Bill Roberts, Economic Development Manager for Napier City Council says added visitor numbers in the City directly translate to increases in spending.

"Big events and more visitors are a really great sign that we are coming out of some pretty challenging times for our retailers," says Bill. "We’ve got a dynamic coastal city here with lots going on and it rewards travellers and visitors by giving them a great experience."

"Visitors are happy to spend time and money in the city, it’s a fantastic result for Hawke’s Bay last week and with The Grand Princess due on Friday with 2,500 passengers onboard the good times are set to continue".

Hawke's Bay Tourism CEO Hamish Saxton agrees that, having had a really tough couple of years, businesses would have been delighted by the myriad events over the spectacular weekend. "Additionally there have been many anecdotal comments about the buzz in our cities with the return of international visitors by car, plane and sea."

Figures are taken by Bellwether, which has pedestrian counter sensors throughout the Napier CBD and in selected stores across the wider Hawke’s Bay region. Each pedestrian moving past a counter counts as one movement.