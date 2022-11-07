South Island Fire and Emergency staff celebrated - FENZ

Monday, 7 November, 2022 - 18:06

Firefighters in the South Island were recognised today for their outstanding contribution during the catastrophic Australian bushfires over the 2019/2020 summer.

There are 208 people who were part of the Fire and Emergency contingent and deployed, along with firefighters from the New Zealand Defence Force, Department of Conservation and several forestry companies, who have been chosen to receive the Australia National Emergency Medal with Bushfires 19/20 Clasp. This is awarded by the Australian government for sustained or significant service during national emergencies. They are part of a group of 384 New Zealanders who travelled to Australia to fight the massive bushfires over the 2019/20 summer.

Fire and Emergency NZ Te Kei Region Manager Mike Grant says 47 of those firefighters were honoured in a ceremony hosted by the Australian High Commissioner Her Excellency Ms Harinder Sidhu in Christchurch today.

"This is an extremely special honour from the Australian government," Mike Grant says.

"It really recognises the calibre of New Zealand’s firefighters, as well as acknowledging the massive effort they put in to help their fellow emergency professionals in Australia during the disaster.

"It was an incredibly challenging environment for anybody to be in, and we’re very proud of the skills and dedication our firefighters showed. We are lucky to have people like these in our own areas."