Tenants staying in homes longer but gap remains - Human Rights Commission

Tuesday, 8 November, 2022 - 05:00

Renters are having to move less frequently but security of tenure for many remains much lower than homeowners, according to data released today by Te KÄhui Tika Tangata, the Human Rights Commission’s housing inquiry.

"Security of tenure means people and families can choose when and if they want to move rather than be forced to move.

"It is a crucial dimension of the right to a decent home, and so we’re pleased to see improvement in recent years.

"Having security of tenure gives a household a sense of control over its current and future housing circumstances," says Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt.

"Aotearoa New Zealand historically has a poor record on tenure security, with few regulations protecting tenants and few opportunities for long-term tenancies," says Hunt.

However, the Commission sees signs of improvement. Between 2006 and 2018 the proportion of people living in their home for less than a year, decreased from 24.2 percent in 2006 to 19.8 percent in 2018.

Hunt says on top of this small improvement, the government’s amendments to the Residential Tenancies Act in 2020 are likely to have improved tenure security, but the data hasn’t caught up with that yet.

Without security of tenure, renters can be forced to move and may have little choice in the timing of that move.

"People who are unable to access secure housing may end up homeless. This is particularly concerning given the institutional racism MÄori and Pacific renters have experienced.

"Weak security of tenure can also have a terrible impact on children who in some cases have to move school each time they move rental property. This creates stress for children and prevents them from settling in," says Hunt.

In this instance, Hunt says there has been enough improvement for the government to receive a ‘pass’ from the Human Rights Commission. However, the government has a continual obligation to ‘progressively realise’ security of tenure.

"We encourage the government to continue to improve the rental system so that it offers renters with stable long-term decent housing," says Hunt.

The Commission is asking the public to share their experiences of renting to inform its housing inquiry on its recently launched website housing.hrc.co.nz.