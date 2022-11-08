Meritorious public service acknowledged

Tuesday, 8 November, 2022 - 10:30

Last night 35 New Zealanders received Te Tohu Ratonga Tūmatanui o Aotearoa | The New Zealand Public Service Medal at Government House for outstanding public service.

Her Excellency, The Rt Hon Dame Cindy Kiro, GNZM, QSO, hosted the ceremony, attended by the medal recipients, Deputy Prime Minister Hon Grant Robertson, Minister for the Public Service Hon Chris Hipkins and the Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes.

"Public Service Day (November 7) is an opportunity to reflect on the year and recognise the outstanding work of public servants," said the Commissioner.

"Public servants come to work each day to make a difference for their communities. They serve with a spirit of service and a genuine desire to make New Zealand a better place for future generations to come.

"This year we recognised people who were vital to the COVID-19 response. People who protected the border and people who worked tirelessly to ensure the wellbeing of communities was at the forefront of the response. People who saved lives.

"The medal winners demonstrated the spirit of service in action. They were at the heart of the response to the pandemic and this is something to be commended."

The medals are awarded each year on Public Service Day, November 7. This is the full list of medal recipients for 2022.