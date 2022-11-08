Ministry of Justice COO Carl Crafer awarded NZ Public Service Medal

Tuesday, 8 November, 2022 - 12:03

The Chief Operating Officer of the Ministry of Justice - Te TÄhÅ« o te Ture, Carl Crafar, has been awarded the prestigious Te Tohu Ratonga TÅ«matanui, The New Zealand Public Service Medal.

Te Kawa Mataaho, The Public Service Commission, announced the 2022 public services awards to mark Public Service Day yesterday.

The medal, which is the public service equivalent of a royal honour, is conferred for meritorious service by employees in the New Zealand Public Service.

Ministry of Justice chief executive Andrew Kibblewhite said the award recognised Carl’s dedication to the public service.

"We are delighted for Carl, who has proven himself to be an exceptional leader. Carl meets every challenge that comes his way, and is always making sure that staff are being supported."

Crafar’s nomination describes him as a "true public servant" who has dedicated his working career of more than 35 years to the New Zealand public.

He has worked extensively in the social sector, holding senior roles in the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) and at the Ministry of Justice.

Crafar’s nomination outlined his exceptional record of delivering services and strategies at the Ministry and across the public service.

While working for MSD, Carl was deployed to Christchurch after the devastating 2011 earthquake to support staff and manage the MSD’s operational response and in 2014 he led the response to the tragic shootings at the Ashburton Work and Income office.

After the tragic 15 March 2019 Masjidain attack in Christchurch, Carl led the Ministry of Justice’s response. This involved supporting the court to undertake the biggest and most complex sentencing event in New Zealand’s history.

He also played a major role in keeping court operations going during the COVID-19 pandemic, and was seconded for a period of time in 2021 to the Department of Cabinet and Prime Minister’s Office to lead the whole of Government response.

The Public Service frequently calls upon Crafar for his operational systems expertise and he has a passion for New Zealanders to be able to access social and justice services.