Deel and HainesAttract partnership expands talent pool to NZ employers

Tuesday, 8 November, 2022 - 12:29

A new partnership between Deel and HainesAttract allows employers to more easily hire people who are waiting offshore for their immigration visas to be processed, expanding the number of potential candidates and accelerating onboarding for employees.

Over 50,000 skilled offshore workers have signed up to HainesAttract’s ‘WorkhereNZ’ database, indicating they want to move to New Zealand to work in a variety of industries including IT. Under the reseller agreement, clients of WorkhereNZ gain access to Deel’s platform to hire, pay, and comply with laws in the worker’s home location while they wait for visa processing. When these new hires relocate to New Zealand, they transfer to the local company payroll.

On average, 90% of applications for work visas with accredited employers are processed within 34 weekdays, according to Immigration New Zealand, and during this period candidates often cannot work.

"Although your destination is here, you can start from anywhere. While visas are being processed and travel plans made, the hired candidate can get underway working and start connecting with their new employer. HainesAttact’s clients can now access a qualified database of skilled people already predisposed to live and work in New Zealand, and able to begin working immediately", says Hamish Price, CEO of HainesAttract.

Deel’s platform manages the payroll, HR, compliance, perks, and benefits to onboard and manage a global team. HainesAttract is Deel’s first New Zealand reseller, following the company's local launch in September.

"We are delighted that our first New Zealand reseller agreement is with HainesAttract, an innovative business which is significantly expanding the pool of talent available to New Zealand employers", says Bevan Stephenson, Head of Partnerships, APAC, at Deel. "This partnership shows how Deel’s platform can complement the offerings of local recruiters, providing employers an alternative way to scale up workforces without the costs and delays of establishing legal entities in new markets."