Breaking ground at the Borman Road connection - Hamilton City Council

Tuesday, 8 November, 2022 - 15:58

On Thursday 3 November, kaumatua were joined by Hamilton City Councillors, staff, and contractors to turn sod and celebrate the start of construction for the Borman Road connection project.

Hamilton City Deputy Mayor Angela O’Leary, who braved the rain at the site where the future connection will be built, helped loosen the soil using Council’s koo (Maaori tool used for digging).

"This project marks a very exciting milestone for both the Rototuna community and Council," said Deputy Mayor O’Leary. "It’s helping create a city that’s easy to live in, connect and explore."

"Rototuna is growing, and quickly. With new facilities like the Rototuna Village and Te Kete Aronui - Rototuna Library nearing completion, it’s critical our community can move around easily. "

Along with providing accessible connections for Rototuna residents, O'Leary also highlighted the project would help extend the biking and pedestrian network and make it safer for everyone - no matter how they choose to travel.

"The project links back to Council’s Vision Zero goal - to have zero deaths and zero serious injuries on our roads - and the Biking and Micromobility Plan, which aims to make it more convenient for Hamiltonians to choose active modes of transport to get around our city."

Now that sod has been turned and the site has been blessed, Council’s contractors, Fulton Hogan, can begin working on the two-year long project that includes upgrading parts of the existing Borman Road East and Horsham Downs Road.

Council’s General Manager Development, Chris Allen, said the team is eager to get started but also have a keen focus on minimising construction impacts on the community.

"The Borman Road connection works will take place throughout the full two years of construction. Works on the existing roading network and at the intersection will be completed in stages to minimise delays on traffic," said Allen.

"It’s natural for large infrastructure projects, like this one, to cause some disruptions. Especially while working on existing roads like Borman Road and Horsham Downs Road, providing key links into the city.

"But, by planning out the works and keeping locals informed and up to date, we hope to keep these disruptions to a minimum," he said.

Earthworks for the new section of the road are expected to begin this year, followed by upgrades to the section of Borman Road East in 2023.

These works are funded by Councils 2021-31 Long-Term Plan with funding support from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.