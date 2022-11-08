Tamil Conference 2022 - ANTS

Tuesday, 8 November, 2022 - 17:15

New Zealand Aotearoa’s Inaugural Tamil International Conference: An Expression of Language, Culture, and Identity

Aotearoa New Zealand Federation of Tamil Sangam Inc (ANTS) president Raveen Annamalai says the inaugural Tamil International Conference will bring local Tamil Sangam (Association) communities, individuals of Tamil origin and Tamil speaking living in New Zealand together for the first time.

"It’s an opportunity to promote our Tamil heritage, language, culture of our Tamil people among different communities in Aotearoa. And showcase and establish a stronger connection with the community globally," says Raveen.

"It’ll be an important platform that brings together both domestic and international scholars of Tamil studies, as well as about 250 Tamil speaking community members of Aotearoa/New Zealand with the world by focusing on Tamil language and culture as well as acknowledge domestic and international scholars of Tamil literature par excellence," says Raveen.

"We are thrilled to host the Conference in Hutt City Event Center on the 12th of November 2022. It is a unique opportunity to promote and celebrate Tamil heritage and connect the Tamil community in New Zealand to their homeland." Says Deputy Mayor Te Awakairangi Tui Lewis.

By the end of the conference ANTS would like to establish connections and engage constructively with politicians, community leaders, domestic and international scholars, policymakers, and Tamil youths. In the process, the following outcomes will be achieved:

- Translation of 101 Maori proverbs in Tamil

- A framework is developed to standardise Tamil Language Teaching in Aotearoa New Zealand will be launched.

- Launch the translation of Te Tiriti O Waitangi to Tamil (Strengthening Tangata Whenua - Tauiwi Relationship)

- Launching Maori Tamil coin (Community - Sense of Belonging)

- Establish Economy Development strategy for Tamils in New Zealand"

"Tamil is one of the oldest languages in the world with literature dating back 100BC and spoken by more than 60 million people in Tamil Nadu. It is estimated that 2 million people in Malaysia, 200,000 people in Singapore, 300,000 people in United Kingdom, 300,000 people in Canada, 30,00 people in Australia, 110,000 people in Fiji and 300,000 people in the United States of America. In Aotearoa New Zealand, it is estimated that there are approximately 20,000 New Zealand citizens and residents of Tamil ethnicity or ancestry currently reside in the country"

"With the increasing number of new migrant arrivals in the last few years before Covid-19, we have witnessed a steady increase in Tamil people moving to NZ and this trend is expected to continue into the near future. The inaugural conference is organised to promote the connection and camaraderie of the Tamil Sangam communities in New Zealand and of individuals of Tamil origin or Tamil speaking people living in New Zealand Aotearoa," said Raveen

Brent Reihana Nga Ngaru Rautahi MÄori Authority said "The initiatives that focus on the wellbeing of a people with the children at the centre is something that we call "mahi rangatira" or the work of a chief. Similarly, language is at the very core of what binds a people, as do their belief systems, shared history, and culture. Ensuring the longevity of these values is something MÄori share and understand how these aspects bind our communities but can also add value to those around us no matter where we are in the world.

"Weaving this knowledge and learning systems imbues a richer understanding into the tapestry of our community. The Tamil community must be admired internationally for continually striving to shape and be a part of a society that builds positive and meaningful relationships. A society that acknowledges that it is enriched by having each other represented in it. Where we can share our knowledge, cultures, heritage and the richness that come with it. MÄori as tangata whenua, look forward to walking beside and supporting the Tamil people in their continued journey here in Aotearoa New Zealand."