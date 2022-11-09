The Silent Night - Wellington City Mission aims to fill Sky Stadium

Wednesday, 9 November, 2022 - 05:00

Wellington City Mission has partnered with Sky Stadium in Wellington to stage a 34,000-strong public fundraising event on Wednesday, December 21… that no one will go to.

By staging an event that no one will attend, 100% of the cost of the ticket is donated to the Wellington City Mission.

The initiative has been launched as the Wellington City Mission experiences demand in excess of 400% more than pre-Covid times, with team predicting unprecedented need for services this Christmas.

Wellington, New Zealand: The Wellington City Mission is experiencing need for services in excess of four times more than pre-Covid levels, leading the team to predict that there will be a spike in demand this Christmas as New Zealanders grapple with the cost-of-living crisis.

To help generate emergency fundraising to see it through a time of great difficulty for many, Wellington City Mission has partnered with Sky Stadium to create "The Silent Night" - a crowd-less public event to help ensure all Wellingtonians get to celebrate Christmas. Held on Wednesday, December 21, it is hoped the stadium will be a sell-out, with 34,000 ticket holders showing their support for Wellington City Mission by staying away for the unique non-event.

By purchasing a ticket but not attending, 100% of the cost of tickets are donated to the Wellington City Mission to fund initiatives including supported transitional housing, as well as food support through the Social Supermarket, which enables clients to choose the food they need. At Christmas, the Wellington City Mission operates a free toy store enabling parents to choose a gift for their children as well as providing a festive lunch on site and offering food deliveries so people can celebrate in their own homes.

Annual inflation for New Zealand remains stubbornly high at 7.2 per cent, and consumer prices increased 2.2 per cent in the September quarter alone - driven predominantly by higher food and housing costs.

Murray Edridge, Wellington City Missioner, says; "We are living in a time of extraordinary difficulty that impacts all of us, but not evenly. For those doing life hard, the increasing prices in the supermarket and for housing are difficult to weather. This extra financial pressure means that many families will struggle to put food on the table, or presents under the tree, with some individuals finding themselves increasingly socially isolated at this time of year.

"At Wellington City Mission we expect to see a marked increase in the number of Wellingtonians who need our help this Christmas. So, we are asking the public to help us by supporting the feel-good event of the year, coming together as a community to raise important funds to help our fellow Wellingtonians by buying a ticket and not attending. Let’s fill the Sky Stadium with nothing but your generosity this Christmas."

Shane Harmon, Chief Executive at Sky Stadium, Wellington says, "Sky Stadium is proud to be hosting The Silent Night to raise funds for the important work Wellington City Mission does to support individuals and families who are struggling at Christmas and throughout the year. An event unlike any other, we hope that tickets will sell out, while the stadium remains empty."

Tickets in the bowl start at $10 for bronze level, with $20 (silver), $50 (gold) and $100 (platinum) as well as corporate packages priced at $175 (individual) and $2,000 (box).

For more information and to buy tickets please visit www.skystadium.co.nz/silentnight