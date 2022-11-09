New collection stations improve water control monitoring - Council

Wednesday, 9 November, 2022 - 12:11

New water collection stations installed on Council's six township drinking water networks are enhancing the ability of water contractor Veoila to take water samples and undertake quality control monitoring.

Three Waters Manager Stuart Watson said that water safety standards introduced by Taumata Arowai the new water services regulator for Aotearoa New Zealand requires an increased sampling regime.

"The new above ground stainless steel collection stations will speed up and improve the sampling process as the old sampling points were underground and carried an increased non-compliance, inaccuracy, and safety risk in the collection process.

The number of collection stations on each network reflect their size and operational factors with ten in Taumarunui, four in Ohakune, three in Owhango, two in Raetihi, and one each in National Park and Ohura

As well as network locations Taumarunui has sampling stations servicing its three reservoirs in Rangaroa, Matapuna and Sunshine Hill while Owhango has a sampling station for its reservoir and on its raw water collection line," he said.