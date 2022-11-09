Voting is closing soon in CLT elections

Wednesday, 9 November, 2022 - 13:59

Voting is closing soon for the Central Lakes Trust elections.

"With 12 candidates and five to be elected, good voter turnout helps to ensure we get the right people to serve alongside our three appointed trustees for the next three year term," says CLT chair, Linda Robertson.

The Trust plays an important role in our community, with a $467 million investment portfolio, it is a significant community asset.

"Ultimately that asset is yours, and consequently, it’s up to you to determine who will serve on the board," Robertson says.

The last recommended day for postal voting is Tuesday 15 November, however you can vote online, go to clt.net.nz. Online voting closes midday on Friday 18 November, and is fast approaching.