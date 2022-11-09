Fire and Emergency and NZPFU talks positive - to continue tomorrow

|
[ login or create an account ]
Fire and Emergency Chief Executive Kerry Gregory says talks with the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union today were positive and discussions will continue tomorrow.
"We put a new offer on the table that recognises the proposed financial support from the Government,’ he says.
"This provided a good foundation for constructive conversations about how we can reach a settlement that is fair and sustainable for everyone.
"It was a productive day with good progress made. I look forward to meeting with the union again tomorrow."
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice