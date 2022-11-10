Upgrade on the way for Ohauiti's Ila Park

Thursday, 10 November, 2022 - 08:44

A double flying fox, a tube slide with climbing module, an area for younger children, swings for older children and a learn-to-ride cycle path are all on their way to Ila Park’s new playground.

Work has started and the current playground has been removed to make way for the new play features to be installed.

Also, as part of the upgrade to Ila Park, toilets will be installed and the main path through the park will be concreted.

"We expect to concrete the paths and install playground safety surfacing during December to January, and we’re aiming to open up the new play area to all to enjoy early next year," says Christine Wildhaber, Project Manager at Tauranga City Council.

"The upgrade is the result of great feedback from the Ila Park community, who took the time to have their say. We would like to say thank you because without their feedback, this new playground wouldn’t have been possible."

Ila Park neighbour Cath Waller and her three sons, aged 14, 10 and four years old, gave feedback on the design of the playground and are looking forward to the upgrade.

"Our sons are so excited to see work commence at the park this week. They all contributed ideas during the engagement process and were thrilled to see some of their ideas on the plans. They can't wait to have such a cool play space in their community."

The park’s upgrade is also the result of the collaboration with local hapÅ«, NgÄi Te Ahi, NgÄti He and NgÄti Ruahine, to include cultural designs within the playground that tell the story of Ila Park.

Matuku bird - the rare Australasian bittern

"The area was once a thriving wetland and an important breeding ground. The Waimapu Harbour provided plentiful kaimoana and wildlife, and the flourishing of flora and fauna created a healthy and thriving environment. It was an important habitat for the tuna (eels) and matuku (the Australasian bittern)," says Irene Walker, NgÄi Te Ahi, NgÄti He, NgÄti Ruahine.

"It’s great to see these elements incorporated into the new playground as they bring to life not just our history but the history of this area."

While the new playground is being built, the nearest playground is Egmont Park off Ruahine Street or Hollister Lane Reserve.

If you have any questions or would like to know more about the Ila Park improvements project, please email parks.proiects@tauranga.govt.nz or phone 07 577 7000.