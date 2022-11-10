Te Maiea o te Rangi; the sun rises on a new opportunity for te reo

Thursday, 10 November, 2022 - 14:08

A new opportunity to take te reo to the world has risen at the University of Waikato as the MÄori Medium Education Programme, Te Maiea o te Rangi opens to school leavers and career changers with a passion for te reo MÄori and teaching.

Senior Lecturer, Te Kura Toi Tangata School of Education, Dr Katarina Edmonds (Te WhÄnau Ä Apanui, NgÄti Porou) says the new programmes are a chance for students to take the mana of te reo MÄori to the world.

"Our students don’t just become teachers, they are like manutukutuku, who will take our culture and our language across Aotearoa and the oceans to every country on earth. Speakers of te reo find doors open to them because of their ability to understand indigenous language and culture, and because they can speak more than one language"

The MÄori Medium Bachelor of Teaching, Te Ara Poutama ToitÅ« Te Reo is a 3 year course, or students can choose to include a subject specialism in Science or Math, which includes an extra year and a half of study. Also available now is the Graduate Diploma in Teaching MÄori Medium Te AhikÄroa, for those who are already working in schools and wish to upskill with a one year programme.

"We have nurtured our language through kÅhanga and puna (early childhood), kura and kura kaupapa MÄori (primary) to wharekura (secondary) - this is the place for all of that knowledge to find an academic and practical outcome that will allow our students and our language to fly," says Katarina.

Classes are taught entirely in MÄori, with the exception (initially) of those specialty subjects of math and science, although even here there is an opportunity to grow scientists and mathematicians who embrace te reo MÄori, tikanga MÄori and mÄtauranga MÄori, says Katarina.

"We at Waikato are leading the way in growing the body of mÄtauranga science for undergraduates - it is part of everything we do. This is an extraordinary opportunity to be part of the change that is long overdue."

University of Waikato Deputy Vice-Chancellor MÄori Sarah-Jane Tiakiwai says while teachers are desperately needed and hugely valued, students who gain a degree in MÄori Medium teaching aren’t restricted to the classroom.

"There is wider value in any degree, because there are so many transferable skills that are learned through study. Those skills, delivered in te reo, are transferable worldwide."

Katarina says the opportunity to study science, math or other subjects at the university to complement the teaching degree and the student experience through the MÄori Medium programme is unique.

"Students become part of a wider whÄnau. This place becomes a second home to our students and while we are sad to see them go when they set out into the world, they go with our blessing and they take the mana - and the future - of our language and our culture with them.

"We, the people, come and go, but te reo MÄori will remain eternal."

Scholarships are open now for both school leavers, those returning to study and career changers wishing to become MÄori medium teachers.

Te Maiea o te Rangi

Kua tuwhera ki te ao reo MÄori a Te Maiea o te Rangi. He kaupapa e kawea ai te reo MÄori ki ngÄ tÅpito o te motu, me ngÄ tÅpito o te ao e te hunga kÄtahi tonu nei ka mutu te kura, e rapu ara mahi hou ana rÄnei. He kaupapa hou hei whakangungu kaiako nÄ Te Whare WÄnanga o Waikato. Mehemea e kohara ana koe ki te reo MÄori, mÅhou tÄnei kaupapa.

Hei tÄ TÄkuta Katarina Edmonds (Te WhÄnau Ä Apanui, NgÄti Porou), PÅ«kenga Matua o Te WÄnanga Toi Tangata he huarahi tÄnei e kawea ai te mana o te reo, e ngÄ tauira ki te ao.

‘Ehara i te mea, he kaiako noa a mÄtou tauira. He rite rÄtou, ki te kÅrero mÅ te manutukutuku, "Ka topa te manu, anÅ te wÄ ka tau." Ka kawea e rÄtou tÅ tÄtou ahurea, Åna tikanga me tÅ tÄtou reo ki te ao whÄnui.

NÄ te reo MÄori, ka tuwhera mai ngÄ tatau ki te kÄinga nei a Aotearoa me te ao whÄnui. Te take, he MÄori kÅrero MÄori, e mÄrama ana hoki ki ngÄ iwi taketake me Å rÄtou anÅ mauri ahurei.’

E 3 tau te tohu Te Ara Poutama ToitÅ« Te Reo. Heoi anÅ, ki te whiria e ngÄ tauira he kaupapa motuhake PÅ«taiao, PÄngarau rÄnei, ka roa ake te wÄ, ka 4-5 tau. Ko tÄtahi atu o ngÄ tohu whakaako, mÄ te huarahi o te reo MÄori ,ko Te Ara Hou Te AhikÄroa. Ka Ähei rÄtou kua whiwhi tohu ara poutama i tÅna ritenga rÄnei, me te hunga e mahi ana ki ngÄ kura te tono mÅ tÄnei tohu. E 2 tau te roa o tÄnei.

"Kua poipoia tÅ tÄtou reo e ngÄ kaupapa o ngÄ reanga kÅhungahunga pÄrÄ i ngÄ kÅhanga reo me ngÄ puna, ngÄ kura huarahi reo MÄori ki ngÄ kura kaupapa MÄori kura tuatahi me ngÄ wharekura - koinei te wÄhi e puta ai he oranga mahi, he oranga mÄtauranga e rere ai a tÄtou raukura pÄrÄ ki te manutukutuku," te kÅrero a Katarina.

"Ka whakaakona te katoa o ngÄ pepa mÄ te reo MÄori, heoi anÅ, ko ngÄ kaupapa motuhake e riro mai ai tÄrÄ atu tohu motuhake o te pÄngarau, o te pÅ«taiao rÄnei, tÄrÄ pea i te tuatahi, kÄore e Ähei. Engari rÄ, ki konei tÄtou whakawhanake ai i a tÄtou ake mÄtanga pÅ«taiao, mÄtanga pÄngarau, rÄtou e pÅ«mau ana ki te reo MÄori, tikanga MÄori me te mÄtauranga MÄori,"

"Kei mua mÄtou, i Waikato nei, e whakawhanake ana i te mÄtauranga pÅ«taiao mÅ te hunga whai i te tohu ara poutama. Ko te mÄtauranga MÄori te takinga o ngÄ kaupapa katoa. Me te aha, he Äheinga, kua roa e tÄria ana.

Hei tÄ Sarah Jane-Tiakiwai, Te Ihorangi MÄori o Te Whare WÄnanga o Waikato, ahakoa te uara nui me te whakamomori kia tokomaha ake ngÄ kaiako reo MÄori, ko Änei tauira, ka whiwhi tohu whakaako mÄ te huarahi o te reo, arÄ noa atu i te akomanga te ao e hiahia ana i a rÄtou.

"He whÄnui te uara o te tohu ara poutama, ahakoa he aha, nÄ te mea he nui ngÄ pÅ«kenga ka taea te whakawhiti ki kaupapa kÄ mai i ngÄ akoranga wÄnanga. Ko ÄrÄ i te reo MÄori, ka tino whai take ki te ao whÄnui."

Hei tÄ Katarina, he mea ahurei, te Ähei kia wÄnanga tahitia ngÄ tohu o te pÅ«taiao, te pÄngarau, otirÄ, kaupapa kÄ, mÄ te huarahi o te reo MÄori.

"Ka noho mai te whare wÄnanga hei kÄinga ruÄ mÅ Ä mÄtou Äkonga. Ahakoa, te pouri kia topa anÅ ngÄ manu, ka wehe rangatira atu ki te ao whÄnui, me te pÅ«mau tonu o te mana, me te mauri o te reo mÄ Åna tikanga. TÅ«pono noa, wehe atu rÄtou ki wÄhi kÄ, toitÅ« tonu te reo.

E wÄtea mai ana Ätahi karahipi mÅ te hunga kÄtahi tonu ka mutu te kura, rÄtou rÄnei e rapu ara hou ana hei kaiako whakaako mÄ te huarahi o te reo MÄori.