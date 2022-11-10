Te Maiea o te Rangi; the sun rises on a new opportunity for te reo

|
A new opportunity to take te reo to the world has risen at the University of Waikato as the MÄori Medium Education Programme, Te Maiea o te Rangi opens to school leavers and career changers with a passion for te reo MÄori and teaching.
Senior Lecturer, Te Kura Toi Tangata School of Education, Dr Katarina Edmonds (Te WhÄnau Ä Apanui, NgÄti Porou) says the new programmes are a chance for students to take the mana of te reo MÄori to the world.
"Our students don’t just become teachers, they are like manutukutuku, who will take our culture and our language across Aotearoa and the oceans to every country on earth. Speakers of te reo find doors open to them because of their ability to understand indigenous language and culture, and because they can speak more than one language"
The MÄori Medium Bachelor of Teaching, Te Ara Poutama ToitÅ« Te Reo is a 3 year course, or students can choose to include a subject specialism in Science or Math, which includes an extra year and a half of study. Also available now is the Graduate Diploma in Teaching MÄori Medium Te AhikÄroa, for those who are already working in schools and wish to upskill with a one year programme.
"We have nurtured our language through kÅhanga and puna (early childhood), kura and kura kaupapa MÄori (primary) to wharekura (secondary) - this is the place for all of that knowledge to find an academic and practical outcome that will allow our students and our language to fly," says Katarina.
Classes are taught entirely in MÄori, with the exception (initially) of those specialty subjects of math and science, although even here there is an opportunity to grow scientists and mathematicians who embrace te reo MÄori, tikanga MÄori and mÄtauranga MÄori, says Katarina.
"We at Waikato are leading the way in growing the body of mÄtauranga science for undergraduates - it is part of everything we do. This is an extraordinary opportunity to be part of the change that is long overdue."
University of Waikato Deputy Vice-Chancellor MÄori Sarah-Jane Tiakiwai says while teachers are desperately needed and hugely valued, students who gain a degree in MÄori Medium teaching aren’t restricted to the classroom.
"There is wider value in any degree, because there are so many transferable skills that are learned through study. Those skills, delivered in te reo, are transferable worldwide."
Katarina says the opportunity to study science, math or other subjects at the university to complement the teaching degree and the student experience through the MÄori Medium programme is unique.
"Students become part of a wider whÄnau. This place becomes a second home to our students and while we are sad to see them go when they set out into the world, they go with our blessing and they take the mana - and the future - of our language and our culture with them.
"We, the people, come and go, but te reo MÄori will remain eternal."
Scholarships are open now for both school leavers, those returning to study and career changers wishing to become MÄori medium teachers.
Te Maiea o te Rangi
Kua tuwhera ki te ao reo MÄori a Te Maiea o te Rangi. He kaupapa e kawea ai te reo MÄori ki ngÄ tÅpito o te motu, me ngÄ tÅpito o te ao e te hunga kÄtahi tonu nei ka mutu te kura, e rapu ara mahi hou ana rÄnei. He kaupapa hou hei whakangungu kaiako nÄ Te Whare WÄnanga o Waikato. Mehemea e kohara ana koe ki te reo MÄori, mÅhou tÄnei kaupapa.
Hei tÄ TÄkuta Katarina Edmonds (Te WhÄnau Ä Apanui, NgÄti Porou), PÅ«kenga Matua o Te WÄnanga Toi Tangata he huarahi tÄnei e kawea ai te mana o te reo, e ngÄ tauira ki te ao.
‘Ehara i te mea, he kaiako noa a mÄtou tauira. He rite rÄtou, ki te kÅrero mÅ te manutukutuku, "Ka topa te manu, anÅ te wÄ ka tau." Ka kawea e rÄtou tÅ tÄtou ahurea, Åna tikanga me tÅ tÄtou reo ki te ao whÄnui.
NÄ te reo MÄori, ka tuwhera mai ngÄ tatau ki te kÄinga nei a Aotearoa me te ao whÄnui. Te take, he MÄori kÅrero MÄori, e mÄrama ana hoki ki ngÄ iwi taketake me Å rÄtou anÅ mauri ahurei.’
E 3 tau te tohu Te Ara Poutama ToitÅ« Te Reo. Heoi anÅ, ki te whiria e ngÄ tauira he kaupapa motuhake PÅ«taiao, PÄngarau rÄnei, ka roa ake te wÄ, ka 4-5 tau. Ko tÄtahi atu o ngÄ tohu whakaako, mÄ te huarahi o te reo MÄori ,ko Te Ara Hou Te AhikÄroa. Ka Ähei rÄtou kua whiwhi tohu ara poutama i tÅna ritenga rÄnei, me te hunga e mahi ana ki ngÄ kura te tono mÅ tÄnei tohu. E 2 tau te roa o tÄnei.
"Kua poipoia tÅ tÄtou reo e ngÄ kaupapa o ngÄ reanga kÅhungahunga pÄrÄ i ngÄ kÅhanga reo me ngÄ puna, ngÄ kura huarahi reo MÄori ki ngÄ kura kaupapa MÄori kura tuatahi me ngÄ wharekura - koinei te wÄhi e puta ai he oranga mahi, he oranga mÄtauranga e rere ai a tÄtou raukura pÄrÄ ki te manutukutuku," te kÅrero a Katarina.
"Ka whakaakona te katoa o ngÄ pepa mÄ te reo MÄori, heoi anÅ, ko ngÄ kaupapa motuhake e riro mai ai tÄrÄ atu tohu motuhake o te pÄngarau, o te pÅ«taiao rÄnei, tÄrÄ pea i te tuatahi, kÄore e Ähei. Engari rÄ, ki konei tÄtou whakawhanake ai i a tÄtou ake mÄtanga pÅ«taiao, mÄtanga pÄngarau, rÄtou e pÅ«mau ana ki te reo MÄori, tikanga MÄori me te mÄtauranga MÄori,"
"Kei mua mÄtou, i Waikato nei, e whakawhanake ana i te mÄtauranga pÅ«taiao mÅ te hunga whai i te tohu ara poutama. Ko te mÄtauranga MÄori te takinga o ngÄ kaupapa katoa. Me te aha, he Äheinga, kua roa e tÄria ana.
Hei tÄ Sarah Jane-Tiakiwai, Te Ihorangi MÄori o Te Whare WÄnanga o Waikato, ahakoa te uara nui me te whakamomori kia tokomaha ake ngÄ kaiako reo MÄori, ko Änei tauira, ka whiwhi tohu whakaako mÄ te huarahi o te reo, arÄ noa atu i te akomanga te ao e hiahia ana i a rÄtou.
"He whÄnui te uara o te tohu ara poutama, ahakoa he aha, nÄ te mea he nui ngÄ pÅ«kenga ka taea te whakawhiti ki kaupapa kÄ mai i ngÄ akoranga wÄnanga. Ko ÄrÄ i te reo MÄori, ka tino whai take ki te ao whÄnui."
Hei tÄ Katarina, he mea ahurei, te Ähei kia wÄnanga tahitia ngÄ tohu o te pÅ«taiao, te pÄngarau, otirÄ, kaupapa kÄ, mÄ te huarahi o te reo MÄori.
"Ka noho mai te whare wÄnanga hei kÄinga ruÄ mÅ Ä mÄtou Äkonga. Ahakoa, te pouri kia topa anÅ ngÄ manu, ka wehe rangatira atu ki te ao whÄnui, me te pÅ«mau tonu o te mana, me te mauri o te reo mÄ Åna tikanga. TÅ«pono noa, wehe atu rÄtou ki wÄhi kÄ, toitÅ« tonu te reo.
E wÄtea mai ana Ätahi karahipi mÅ te hunga kÄtahi tonu ka mutu te kura, rÄtou rÄnei e rapu ara hou ana hei kaiako whakaako mÄ te huarahi o te reo MÄori.
