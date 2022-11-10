University of Waikato staff to strike tomorrow - Tertiary Education Union

Thursday, 10 November, 2022 - 14:46

Te HautÅ« Kahurangi | Tertiary Education Union members at Te Whare WÄnanga o Waikato | University of Waikato will begin a three-day ban on entering and releasing student marks or course marks into any student management system tomorrow morning.

TEU Kaiwhakahaere | Organiser Shane Vugler says "staff at University of Waikato have been working extremely hard for a long time - but doubly so since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. But on top of all the extra work and long hours this has necessitated, the university now expects our members to accept a 2% pay increase that is well below inflation."

"The Vice Chancellors are all saying they can’t afford real pay rises for staff and yet, at Waikato for example, the university is spending $100 million on new buildings, including a suite of executive offices that will house senior management and the University Council."

"Our members are angry and frustrated that the university is prioritising buildings and flash executive offices and at the same time are unwilling to come to the table with an acceptable pay offer. They are prepared to keep taking strike action until this changes."

The strike will commence at 7am on Friday November 11 and end at 5pm on Tuesday November 15.