Putting South Auckland kids first this Christmas - Middlemore Foundation

Thursday, 10 November, 2022 - 14:56

Middlemore Foundation is teaming up with Dave Letele to make sure that 600 children like Luca get a fresh BBM Food Share Pack, and 6000 disabled and sick children and their siblings get a present under the tree

It’s been a tough few years in New Zealand, and South Auckland families have been doing it tougher than most. One person who knows this first hand is tireless community advocate Dave Letele, founder of Brown Buttabean Motivation. When the Middlemore Foundation approached Dave to partner with the campaign, he jumped at the opportunity. "I know how hard it has been for families in my community, but even I can’t fathom how hard it is for families looking after children with long term health conditions. Joining the Kidz First team as they visit these children, has been both awe-inspiring and heart breaking" .

Margi Mellsop, CEO of the Middlemore Foundation said "Every day at Middlemore Hospital we are witnessing the compounding effect of the rising cost of living off the back of the pandemic. There is no quick fix, but it breaks our hearts to know how tough it is going to be for kids this Christmas."

Together the Foundation and BBM are wanting to raise enough funds to distribute 6000 toys and 600 Christmas Food Share Packs to help give these kids the best Christmas ever.

This ambitious target took a severe knock last month when Dave’s Foodbank was broken into and the food tagged for the Christmas Share Packs was stolen. "Dave shared that "The burglary was a real stomach punch, but the support from companies, food suppliers and people who helped restock the shelves has been phenomenal and we are back on track to creating a magical Christmas for these children and their families."

To support the campaign, people are invited to decorate a virtual Christmas Tree, with each decoration going toward the presents and the Food Share Packs. Mellsop says that "people can gift a decoration with a special message on behalf of themselves or give one in place of traditional gifts to family and friends.