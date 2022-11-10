Belgravia Leisure appointed as partner for Sport and Recreation Centre

Thursday, 10 November, 2022 - 15:05

Waitomo District Council is pleased to announce Belgravia Leisure as the operating partner for the new Indoor Sport and Recreation Centre in Te KÅ«iti.

Belgravia Leisure was established in New Zealand in 2015 and now manages 18 sport, leisure and tourism sites across the country.

Belgravia Leisure has a proven record of operating recreation and fitness centres, partnering with local sports clubs, schools and Local Government to manage community facilities of all shapes and sizes. The award-winning company is also renowned for placing a high priority on access and inclusion, health and safety and sustainability.

Belgravia Leisure’s CEO Nick Cox says Belgravia Leisure is honoured to be appointed manager and operator for the Indoor Sport and Recreation Centre.

"Belgravia Leisure is proud to partner with the Waitomo District Council to manage this venue in Te KÅ«iti. We are excited to offer a range of programmes and services and will be working closely with the community to ensure we are meeting the local needs," says Mr Cox.

Mayor John Robertson says the new centre has been built following many years of collaboration and planning by Council, Te Kuiti High School, Ministry of Education and Game On Charitable Trust.

It has been developed to serve a variety of local and sub-regional sports, recreation, fitness and well-being outcomes.

"We are delighted to appoint an experienced operator to manage the operations of this sub-regional centre. Belgravia will work closely with all stakeholders, including sports groups, those wanting to use the gym facilities, and our schools.

"With capital works shortly to be completed, and an opening planned for early in the new year, getting the operator in place now is important."

Belgravia Leisure’s General Manager, Mark Blake says the company is committed to supporting the local economy.

"This means hiring local staff, engaging local suppliers, and keeping regional economies healthy through investing in resources from the area."

For stadium use and membership enquiries, or those looking for a fulfilling career in leisure with opportunities to grow and make a meaningful impact in the King Country, please email ismith@belgravialeisure.co.nz