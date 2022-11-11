Tait-Kordia selected to build first responder radio network across NZ

Friday, 11 November, 2022 - 07:41

The Tait-Kordia Joint Venture is pleased to have been selected to build and maintain a secure digital land mobile radio communications network across New Zealand, a key element of the Government’s recently announced Public Safety Network (PSN).

The Public Safety Network will provide New Zealand’s frontline emergency responders with a new shared reliable, secure and capable communications system. It will provide critical communications for New Zealand Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand, St John Ambulance and Wellington Free Ambulance and includes scope to add new government users over time.

The joint venture company’s partner chief executives, Shaun Rendell of Kordia and Dr Yoram Benit of Tait Communications, say each company brings complementary skills to their partnership, with Kordia’s expertise in building, designing, maintaining, and operating specialist networks and Tait’s in critical communications terminals and network equipment, software and services.

"Tait and Kordia share an in-depth understanding of critical communications ecosystems and a commitment to working collaboratively with customers to provide innovative solutions that will make a tangible difference in enhancing emergency services’ frontline communications," the JV CEOs say.