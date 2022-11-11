Muriwhenua Waiata putting Te Tai Tokerau on the map

Friday, 11 November, 2022 - 10:07

50 years on from the MÄori Language Petition being delivered to parliament, NgÄti Kuri continues its hÄ«koi to band the rohe together through waiata with the release of ‘Muriwhenua Waiata’ as part of Waiata Anthems. For five weeks the anthem has sat in the top 10 Te Reo SinglesChart and it has chalked up over 100,000 streams.

The waiata celebrates all iwi of the Far North - NgÄti Kuri, Te AupÅuri, Te Rarawa, NgÄi Takoto and NgÄti Kahu - and emphasises the importance of banding together as one. Although well known across the rohe, Muriwhenua Waiata has never been available for digital streaming until now.

NgÄti Kuri Trust Board Executive Director, Sheridan Waitai, says, "Muriwhenua Waiata celebrates the ÅhÄki or last wishes of our tÅ«puna in such a special and inspiring way. The release of this well-known anthem Muriwhenua Waiata is for Te Tai Tokerau to enjoy, sing together, and use to reflect at this time of year. We recall what our tÅ«puna have worked hard for, and what we continue to work toward today. We hope this single reminds us of that."

Muriwhenua Waiata was composed by kaumÄtua of NgÄti Kuri - Ross Norman, and his sisters Saana Waitai-Murray and Te Paea Waitai. Four generations on, the single is now sung and recorded by one of their mokopuna, Kapowairua Waitai and her whÄnau band Papa’s Pack, who performed at the NgÄti Kuri #HÄ«koiTo100 Music Festival in May this year.

With all members having whakapapa to Muriwhenua, Papa’s Pack manager Leonie Adams says when the opportunity arose to refashion their iwi anthem, they were quick to support the initiative.

"Being able to do this for Muriwhenua is humbling and is a small part of the massive kaupapa we are fighting for. This waiata being composed by some of the most prominent leaders of our rohe, is an important reminder to encourage unity, especially as we not long ago celebrated the 31st birthday of the Wai 262 claim. If singing this waiata helps to band our iwi together even more, we are excited to do so!"

Waitai-Murray, one of the three composers of the waiata is known for her efforts in establishing the Wai 262 Treaty Claim on Flora, Fauna and Intellectual Property Rights. With Wai 262 now recognised as a priority by the Crown, Sheridan Waitai says the waiata also commemorates the composers’ foundational efforts in protecting indigenous species, land, and property.

"We are proud of the mahi we have achieved as a collective. This waiata shows our commitment across our five iwi, driven by the underlying principles for our hÄ«koi - being good tÅ«puna," Ms Waitai says.

Muriwhenua Waiata is available for download on all streaming platforms.