Tiger Beer partners with Drax Project to champion emerging Kiwi artists

Friday, 11 November, 2022 - 11:45

Making it in the music industry is tough at the best of times, and while it’s hard to quantify the impact of COVID-19 on the industry, it’s no exaggeration to say that Kiwi artists have been doing it tougher than usual.

In recognition of this, as a brand that champions the bold in pursuing their passions, Tiger Beer has partnered with multi-award-winning Kiwi band Drax Project to uncover a talented underground local electronic duo looking to succeed in the industry in this tough climate. As part of this project, dubbed Tiger Uncover, Drax Project has collaborated with and mentored Auckland-based electronic duo, imugi. The aim is to defy conventions and catapult their track onto the national stage.

Drax Project, known for their high-energy performances, have brought their soaring vocals and unique sound to the new collaborative track with imugi. Launching today, the track is titled ‘solace’, and can be found here.

Drax Project talks about the collaboration process: "We've always really enjoyed collaboration with other artists and the fresh ideas they bring to the table. It's always a learning process and regardless of experience, when everyone brings an open attitude to a session the learning ends up going both ways," says Drax Project.

"Mentoring sessions with other artists always make us think of our first session with SIX60. We were just starting out and they were SIX60, but they made us feel really comfortable and treated us like equals. They made us believe that we can all achieve our dreams, and we try and pass on that positive energy to anyone we work with," says Drax Project.

imugi, an act made up of Carl Ruwhiu and Yery Cho, is thrilled to launch the collaborative track ‘solace’: "The opportunity to connect with Drax and make this banger was unexpected but so fun. The Tiger Uncover platform has resulted in opened doors and friendships as we passed the metaphorical (and also physical) mic around for everyone to speak their truths and drop some fiery words."

Fraser Shrimpton, marketing director at DB Breweries, discusses the campaign: "We’re thrilled to support emerging duo imugi with this opportunity to work with international hit-makers, Drax Project. Tiger Beer as a brand is bold, brave and courageous in the face of challenges, and despite the huge challenges the music industry has faced over the last few years we wanted to show that nothing is impossible, boldness always finds a way."

As well as facilitating the collaboration with Drax Project, the Tiger Uncover project will also support the release of imugi’s new track by:

Creating long form video content to help tell imugi’s story and illustrate their journey in the music industry thus far. Purchasing $450,000 worth of advertising to drive awareness of the collaboration and promote the new track on Spotify, the music video, and the longer form content. The ad campaign will feature across Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, Spotify, street posters and radio. Filming a music video to help support the launch of the new track. Hosting a launch party to introduce the new track to the industry. Facilitating interviews with imugi and Drax Project across several mainstream radio stations to help build general awareness.

Drax Project have 27 Australian and New Zealand Platinum certifications, along with 1 US Gold and another on the way. They have been New Zealand's biggest streaming band internationally for the last four years straight.