Local legends and global stars set for a great summer of cricket - QLDC

Friday, 11 November, 2022 - 13:35

WÄnaka’s new cricket nets are now open for locals to enjoy just as international and domestic cricket fixtures return to the Queenstown Lakes District this summer.

The four-bay nets at WÄnaka Recreation Centre are a partnership between Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) and the Luggate Albion Cricket Club (LACC) designed to help develop and grow the sport in the Upper Clutha.

This follows the announcement of international and domestic cricket fixtures returning to Queenstown Events Centre’s Sir John Davies Oval this season giving fans the chance to see their sporting heroes play.

QLDC Sport and Recreation Manager Simon Battrick said it was great to see grassroots cricket growing locally as well as the return of international matches to the district.

"The growth of the game in and around WÄnaka has been hugely encouraging and we’re looking forward to seeing the new nets put to good use throughout summer."

"We’re also thrilled to see international and domestic fixtures return to Sir John Davies Oval. We hosted some games last season that had to be played behind closed doors given COVID restrictions so it’s going to be great to see crowds return to the oval to watch the New Zealand and Otago teams in action and maybe inspire some future local legends," he said.

The White Ferns play Bangladesh on Wednesday 7 December from 2.00pm with the Blackcaps taking on Sri Lanka on Saturday 8 April from 1.00pm. Both matches are action-packed T20s and the third and final matches in their respective series.

The Otago Sparks and Volts women’s and men’s teams will also call Sir John Davies Oval home during this season. The Super Smash double-headers on 28 and 29 December will be particular family highlights over the festive period as Otago take on the Northern Brave teams and Auckland Aces and Hearts.

Anyone wanting to use the WÄnaka Recreation Centre nets can just turn up and start playing. Tickets for all matches at Sir John Davies Oval are available now via the websites of New Zealand Cricket and Otago Cricket.