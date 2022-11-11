'Wellington’s tourism operators recognised for setting the standard'

Friday, 11 November, 2022 - 15:18

New Zealand’s oldest nature reserve and an electric ferry built in Wellington’s harbour both scooped up prizes at the New Zealand Tourism Awards, illustrating the region’s drive to be better operators.

Te Whanganui-a-Tara based tourism operators, Kapiti Island Nature Tours and East by West Ferries walked away with three awards from the prizegiving in Hamilton last night, while the Te Åªnga Mai programme run by Regional Tourism New Zealand, which WellingtonNZ participated in, also got a nod.

Kapiti Island Nature Tours, which shows off some of Aotearoa’s most stunning species including kÄkÄ, tÄ«eke, hihi, kokako, takahe and weka in an awe-inspiring predator-free sanctuary, won the He Toa Takitini MÄori Tourism Award, and its founder, John Barrett netted the Marsh Industry Champion Tourism Award.

"Thanks to the industry for recognising time and contribution to the sector. It's been a privilege, and an education," Kapiti Island Nature Tours owner and founder John Barrett says.

"There have been, and there still are some great people in our industry. Let's hope we come through the next couple of years well, with an eye to a sustainable, regenerative future."

East by West Ferries, the Southern Hemisphere’s first fully electric high-speed passenger ferry, a story of innovation meeting regeneration, won the Environment Award. It also won a SKAL Sustainable award in Croatia last month.

The accolades bestowed on the operators illustrate manaakitanga and regenerative tourism have been incorporated in the Te Whanaganui-a-Tara’s offerings for years, not just jumping on a trend, WellingtonNZ Tourism manager Jo Heaton says.

"My heart was in my throat as our region kept being represented on the stage," Heaton says.

"The Barrett whanau has been the kaitiaki (guardians) of Kapiti Island since the early 1800’s and have always viewed the way they operate as one which leaves the place better than they found it, while sharing the story with visitors. It was so deserved for them to be given the kudos they deserve for clearing a path for others to follow.

"And I remember five years ago when East by West was talking about building the fully electric ferry, people looked at them incredulously as though it was an unachievable pipe dream, but they proved to everyone they can make the future part of the present.

"To have our innovative operators recognised for their mahi is testament to their hard work."