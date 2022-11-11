Revamp delivers 'Totally Georgeous' first block - Dunedin City Council

Friday, 11 November, 2022 - 16:37

The Farmers Block of Åtepoti Dunedin’s main shopping street is now officially ‘Totally Georgeous’, the Dunedin City Council says.

Mayor of Dunedin Jules Radich, DCC Chief Executive Sandy Graham and Councillors joined contractors from Isaac Construction on site this afternoon as the first completed section of the George Street Retail Quarter upgrade was opened.

To mark the occasion, Police and St John Ambulance staff were the first to drive vehicles down the revamped section of one-way street, between Moray Place and St Andrew Street, in the heart of the city.

Today’s event marks the completion of stage one of the wider upgrade project, which began in the Farmers Block in April.

As well as improving the safety, accessibility and amenity of the area, the project has been driven by what needed to happen underground - the replacement of old pipes and other infrastructure, some of it more than 100 years old.

"We know this work has been disruptive for our central city retailers, but this is a once in a generation opportunity to fix our infrastructure and deliver something better for our residents.

"The results are world class and will help make our central city more attractive for people and families to enjoy, as well as reflecting the stories, values and world views of KÄi Tahu and Åtepoti Dunedin," Ms Graham says.

The new design also features a range of new trees and other plantings, including TÅtara, South Island kÅwhai and Tawhai Rauriki Mountain Beech, which will together create a "Green Street" full of life.

The focus is now shifting to the Knox Block. Work there has been brought forward following requests from businesses in the area, who asked for work to start when the area is typically quieter to minimise disruption.