'Factory farming puts profits ahead of climate and animals'

Saturday, 12 November, 2022 - 21:00

New international opinion polls and billboards in capital cities mark launch of major new celebrity-backed global movement to end factory farming

Sixty-four per cent of New Zealand’s adults believe factory farming puts profits ahead of taking care of the climate and our environment - according to new poll results released to mark the launch of a major new global movement, backed by Animals Aotearoa, to end factory farming.

The YouGov polling - commissioned by NGO Compassion in World Farming - has been released on Adaptation and Agriculture Day (12th November) at the United Nations COP27 climate conference in Egypt to coincide with the launch of the End of the Line for Factory Farming campaign - a new global movement, backed by celebrities and NGOs, calling on world leaders to put an end to factory farming.

Conducted in 13 countries covering UN regions, the poll also shows that New Zealand’s adults believe factory farming puts profits ahead of animal welfare (75%) and the health of people who eat animal products (63%).

Supported by multiple NGOs, individuals and celebrities -- such as TV’s Succession actor Brian Cox and X-Men 2 star Alan Cumming and UN Messenger of Peace and Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute, Jane Goodall, PhD, DBE - the new End of the Line for Factory Farming campaign sees the launch of a multi-language petition platform to catalyse global public support calling on world leaders to end factory farming through a global agreement.

Eye-catching bicycle billboards will be launched at popular landmarks in New York, London and Paris this morning to raise public awareness of the impact of factory farming on climate. The poll revealed that 45% of New Zealand’s adults are unaware that the livestock sector produces more greenhouse gas emissions than the emissions of all the world’s planes, trains and cars put together.

World-renowned actor, Brian Cox, who is backing the campaign and has signed the petition, says: "Tackling climate change is one of the most important undertakings of our time - but to turn the tide on this crisis, we need to address its root causes - and animal factory farming is one of them. Far beyond the suffering it inflicts on animals, intensive farming is threatening the very future of our planet. That’s why I’m supporting Compassion in World Farming’s End of the Line for Factory Farming."

The countries polled were Brazil, Czechia, Egypt, France, India, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, New Zealand, South Africa, Spain, the US, and the UK.

The research, conducted in October 2022, revealed that adults in France were the most likely to agree that factory farming puts profits before climate and the environment (76%) and animal welfare (81%), the same proportion as the UK.

Italians were also proportionately more likely to agree with these statements, believing factory farming put profits before animal welfare (77%) and the climate and environment (75%), as were those in the UK (climate and environment: 69%).

Overall, those polled in Egypt, which is hosting this year’s COP27 conference, were the least likely to believe that factory farming puts profits before animal welfare (48%) and were one of the least likely to agree that it puts profits before the climate and environment (50%).

Respondents were also asked if they think factory farming puts profits before the health of people who eat animal products - 62% agreed with this statement, and the country most likely to agree was France (74%).

Those in Italy were the most likely to say they were aware that the livestock sector globally produces more greenhouse gas emissions than the emissions of all planes, trains, and cars worldwide put together (63%) followed by India (60%). Adults in the Netherlands were the least likely to say they were aware (42%).

Marianne Macdonald, Executive Director of Animals Aotearoa said: "Today, we’re calling time on factory farming. Not only is it the single biggest cause of animal cruelty on the planet and a major driver of wildlife declines but without ending it we simply cannot tackle the growing climate emergency.

"This new research shows that the New Zealand public aren’t convinced by industry propaganda that factory farming is ‘necessary to feed the world’. Big meat companies prop up a highly profitable system without accounting for the climate, health and animal welfare impacts they cause. The results also show that many people simply aren’t aware of the livestock sector’s emissions impact on climate compared to transport.

"The End of the Line campaign will harness worldwide support to get leaders to end this cruel and destructive practice and to transform our food system so that it benefits animals, people and the planet. This must include managing the unsustainable consumption of meat, poultry, fish and dairy, especially in high consuming populations.

"We’re urging individuals, forward-thinking businesses, NGOs and others who care about animals, our planet, and our health, to join this global movement today. It’s either the End of the Line for Factory Farming, or for us."

The coalition, led by Compassion in World Farming, so far includes World Animal Protection, Eurogroup for Animals, The Humane League UK, Djurens Ratt, Animals Aotearoa, Sinergia Animal, and FIAPO, who together represent UN regions.

For more information about the campaign and to sign the petition visit end.it