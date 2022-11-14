Reporting rural crime is 'on the right track'

Monday, 14 November, 2022 - 09:34

The Rural Lookout app has seen some great success since its launch date of May 4th. The downloadable app for a smartphone allows anyone to report crime or suspicious activity, which alerts the Police immediately. Currently in its trial phase in the pilot districts of Hurunui and Waimakariri, there have been 2651 app downloads and 190 reports, of which 51 have been in Hurunui.

Senior Constable Tony Maw of Rangiora Police said in the Hurunui District nearly half of these reports were related to a car or person acting suspiciously, examples including suspicious cars or people in the area. "From these reports we have been able to provide information to the public and plan where and when to increase our presence and patrols."

Burglary and theft from outside areas like yards and garages targeting items such as trailers, fuel, tools and firewood were incidents also reported, as well as unlawful hunting including the slaughter of stock on private property, and illegal street racing including burnouts.

"Other reports we’ve had include wilful damage to letter boxes and gates on private property, theft of livestock and traffic incidents."

Police have been very happy with the feedback they’ve received from users, including having increased confidence in police, appreciating a follow up phone call, having an app that is quick to use, easier than other reporting channels.

Hurunui District’s Mayor Marie Black said combatting crime in rural districts is directly related to people reporting incidents, which is much more likely to happen if it’s easy to do and effective.

"Rural crime is sadly not something we can pretend does not happen, as it can happen to anyone. This app is great, and it’s largely thanks to proactive rural Police who are as passionate about safe communities in Hurunui as us living here."

To download the app, visit www.rurallookout.co.nz.

For further information, email: rural.canterbury@police.co.nz