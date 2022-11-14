Waitemata Harbour Crossing: Time for action, not talk-fest

Monday, 14 November, 2022 - 10:21

Auckland businesses are welcoming the Government’s call for public feedback on the next Waitemata Harbour crossing, but say the public discussion needs to be accompanied by a clear roadmap for decision-making and implementation.

Auckland Business Forum Chair Simon Bridges says engaging with Aucklanders as the project develops is essential, but it must not devolve into a talk-fest.

"We’ve been around and around in circles on this project for decades," he says. "Each time we have a big hui about it, it falls back into limbo for years - we can’t let that happen again.

"We all know the growth pressure in the North of the city, and we all know that this is the number-one transport project for Aucklanders. Yes, we need to take the time to get it right, but we mustn’t get bogged down. It’s going to take 15 years to build it, so we need to get under way ASAP."

Mr Bridges says linking the project tightly to decision-making on the Auckland Light Rail project, which is less popular, less clear-cut and less pressing, is also a recipe for stalling.

Mr Bridges says the new crossing has to deliver connections for all modes of transport, all as early as practicable.

"We can’t have a situation where we get a rail crossing in 15 years, but have to wait another ten years after that for a connection to support general traffic and freight. This is what the recent plans have suggested, and it won’t wash with Aucklanders.

"We need a solution that is going to provide benefits for people travelling all over the city, not just between the North Shore and the CBD."