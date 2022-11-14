Otago Polytechnic Student Showcase gets into full swing - Te Pukenga

Monday, 14 November, 2022 - 14:18

The next fortnight promises to be a whirlwind of activity, as Otago Polytechnic’s annual Student Showcase reaches its zenith.

Student Showcase is all about promoting to the world the work that Otago Polytechnic tauira have produced throughout the year.

"From Architectural Studies to Art, Product, Fashion and Communication Design, Photography, Information Technology, Engineering, Horticulture, Construction, as well as Sport, Exercise and Health, our learners do it all with incredible skill and heart," says Dr Megan Gibbons, Executive Director Otago Polytechnic.

"That’s why we’re so proud to shine a light on them and show off what they’ve been up to this year."

For example, Otago Polytechnic carpentry students have built a four-bedroom home with guidance from lecturers - and the generous support of many local businesses.

And each year for the past 15 years, that work has benefited many others, as the proceeds from the annual Charity House auction have been distributed to frontline community charities within Otago.

Yet the Charity House is just one of many, many exciting student projects that will be celebrated as part of Student Showcase.

Otago Polytechnic’s talented Design learners are putting the finishing touches to their creations as they prepare for the "Debrief - Beneath the Surface" exhibition, its title reflecting the processes and ideas that ebb and flow beneath the surface of a design.

The exhibition, which opens at Otago Polytechnic’s O Block on 19 November, celebrates the vibrance and vision of tauira from all disciplines of Otago Polytechnic’s School of Design, including Communication, Product and Fashion Design.

Likewise, Otago Polytechnic’s Architectural Studies learners will provide insights into their processes, plans, models and concepts as part of the "detail" exhibition at O Block on 17 November .

Fashion hits the catwalk in the Hub on Friday, 18 November, "Collections '22" highlighting the final collections of our fashion graduates alongside work from learners in their first and second years.

SITE, at the Dunedin School of Art from 19-21 November, will provide a contemporary art experience, in which members of the public can converse with artists, purchase an original work, or simply admire the displays of painting, print, photography, jewellery, electronic arts, ceramics, textiles and sculpture.

For the schedule and details of Student Showcase events, visit