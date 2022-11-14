Council consulting on speed limit changes - Dunedin City Council

Monday, 14 November, 2022 - 14:54

The Dunedin City Council is now seeking public feedback on a speed management plan that is primarily focused on creating safe and appropriate speeds around schools.

The Interim Speed Management Plan (ISMP) will be used to implement speed limit changes over the next 18 months, to meet new regulations and align with the Waka Kotahi ‘Road to Zero’ national road safety strategy. The regulations require a reduction in speed limits around all Dunedin schools, with an interim target of 40% of schools in a reduced speed zone by 2024.

DCC General Manager Infrastructure and Development Simon Drew says schools have been approached and have provided feedback on their respective proposed zone, and now is the time to seek public feedback. "These changes are required to meet road safety regulations, so this consultation is about ensuring that we have a wide range of feedback from the public on whether the extent of the speed zones is fit for purpose, and whether the zones should be variable or fixed."

The ISMP proposes a speed limit of 30km/h for all Dunedin school zones. The zones are based on typical or expected routes for children and caregivers to safely get to school, whether by walking, cycling, or by car.

"In some cases, we are proposing that schools sit within a wider 30km/h permanent (all day, every day) speed zone, and other schools are within variable school zones where the speed limit will be reduced to 30km/h during school drop off and pick up times."

The ISMP also includes proposed speed reductions for a section of George Street, KaritÄne, PÅ«rÄkaunui and four urban centres - Mornington, Caversham, MÄori Hill and the Tertiary Precinct.

"We want our urban centres to be thriving hubs of activity, that are safe and friendly places for pedestrians, cyclists, and people with disabilities. Making them more pleasant and accessible will have the added benefit of people wanting to spend time there, which will have economic benefits for businesses."

Public feedback will be considered by the Council early next year before the ISMP is adopted. The DCC will develop and consult in 2023 on the full Speed Management Plan (2024-2034) which considers the entire city.

The consultation closes on Friday 9 December 2022. All information, including an online feedback form, can be found at www.dunedin.govt.nz/speed-review.