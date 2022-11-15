Release of rare parakeet at Pukaha

Tuesday, 15 November, 2022 - 09:00

Release of rare parakeet at PÅ«kaha PÅ«kaha National Wildlife Centre will release six young yellow- crowned kÄkÄriki reared in captivity into the 942ha surrounding forest on Wednesday this week. This will be the first of several releases of 39 birds in total, approved by the Department of Conservation and reared at the PÅ«kaha or other sanctuaries like NgÄ Manu, Natureland and Tui Nature reserve over the past year. "It’s an exciting culmination of a great deal of time, effort and care that has gone into a breeding for release programme for the species, co-ordinated through PÅ«kaha. Yellow-crowns are found throughout the North and South Island and on Stewart Island but are rare. While they have been seen in the Tararua region and at PÅ«kaha in the past, this release and two more in future years will boost the local population significantly" says Christine Reed, Biodiversity Manager at PÅ«kaha.

It follows successful releases of this species at other sites such as Puangiangi Island in the Marlborough Sounds and into Nelson Lakes. "Conservation breeding for release from sanctuaries such as PÅ«kaha continues to be a significant contributor to species conservation in Aotearoa" says Emily Court General Manager at PÅ«kaha.

Visitors can hopefully catch a glimpse of the birds at feeder stations set up in the reserve, where staff will monitor their activity. It is expected that they will then disperse through the ngahere (forest) to find suitable breeding sites and natural food sources. "While we will continue to supplementary feed the released juveniles for a while, there is abundant natural food in the surrounding forest that is perfect for their needs, especially after a recent and successful rat and possum control programme" says Christine Reed.

PÅ«kaha is extremely grateful to the conservation breeding facilities who have supported the programme and to our supporters including Seeds and Cereals, Yardlands and Innes Dean Tararua Law without whom this work would not be possible. The manu (birds) will be guided into their new home with a blessing from mana whenua, RangitÄne.