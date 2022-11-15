DIY - Yes, but do you need a consent? - Hurunui District Council

Tuesday, 15 November, 2022 - 09:42

A Kiwi summer will involve DIY jobs for many households around the Hurunui District. It’s great news for the practical hand on-the-tools lifestyle that many DIY jobs do not require a consent, but it’s also important to remember that some jobs still will.

Building and Property Manager Kerry Walsh said that some jobs like installing insulation in walls, building a shed closer to its own height to the boundary or another residential building, adding sanitary fixtures like showers, toilets and basins, or removing a load bearing or bracing wall, will all need a building consent. Knowing if you need a consent can be tricky, as the rules can also relate to net floor space, height, or distance to an existing building or boundaries. Walsh said the easiest way to check is by using the Ministry of Building Innovation and Employment tool ‘canibuildit’ - https://canibuildit.govt.nz/

"It’s important to do your research first, see exactly how your project relates to the regulations, as it can be expensive and time consuming to resolve it later, such as if you come to sell."

Hurunui District Council has a Duty Building Officer available every day for free advice on anything related to building, including if you need a consent. Walsh said consent applications for pole sheds and hay barns are lagging on the online consent lodgment portal Simpli.

Most of the Hurunui District has a wind zone rated above High, therefore any pole shed or hay barn built in a Very High, Extra High or Specific Engineering Design area wind zone will need a consent.

"There is a lot of false information out there saying that all hay barns smaller than 110m2 don’t need a building consent, but this is not the case."

Only small areas of the District are in the High wind zone or lower, so it pays to check. "Once you have your pole shed or hay barn location decided, it’s important to have a look at the Council’s wind zone map to see if you are within it. Or contact us here at the Council."

Another area of confusion for homeowners is that they are not able to DIY anymore, but this is not the case either. "It’s great that we embrace a culture where people can undertake some building work at home themselves, but if you’re not sure then check it out before you pick up that hammer or crowbar."

Simpli, the consent lodgment portal was launched in July this year, an online one-stop-shop portal for clients to store all their building consent documents and records with Council.