Tuesday, 15 November, 2022 - 09:53

NPDC’s season of road resealing underway delivers for residents For most of us summer’s a great time to sit back and relax but that won’t be the case for NPDC’s roading team who will be flat out delivering for residents by resealing almost 80km of the district’s roads.

NPDC’s $3 million maintenance programme will see around 60 roads receiving a new layer of chip seal between now and the end of April, and include New Plymouth’s Carrington Street and Frankley Road, Tikorangi’s Inland North Road and Otaraoa Road, and Inglewood’s Rata Street and Tarata Road.

"We’ve got more than 1,300km of both urban and rural roads that we manage and this $3 million work programme is covering a lot of ground," says NPDC Manager Transportation Rui Leitao.

"Prevention is key and this work is just like putting paint on your house: you put another layer on just before to prevent deterioration occurs so that you can keep the water out."

The annual maintenance work is about ensuring roads stay in good condition. Reseals can last up to 15 years, depending on traffic volumes, with road selection based on the seal’s condition and age.

Before resurfing, we often do other work ahead of time to ensure the road is in reasonable condition, including repairing the road structure, drainage, and kerb and channel but the resealing has to wait until later.

NPDC’s $3m maintenance programme is 51% funded by Waka Kotahi/NZ Transport Agency, which manage Aotearoa’s state highways.