Two new stars to shine at Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park

Tuesday, 15 November, 2022 - 10:17

A standout saxophone player and a flamboyant modern violinist will have their moment in the spotlight when they hit the stage at the nation’s favourite free Christmas party, Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park.

Discovered through a nationwide talent search, saxophonist Alex Churchill and violinist Yoomia Sim were selected to perform at the popular free Christmas concerts which return to the big stage after a two-year hiatus.

Creative director of Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park, Dixon Nacey says, "Each year we audition and discover many exciting new performers, and this year we decided to also offer two talented musicians a starring role in the show."

Yoomia will perform in Christchurch event and Alex will play at the Auckland show. They’ll join a line-up which includes headline acts L.A.B in Auckland and Kaylee Bell in Christchurch, MC Jackie Clarke and a star-studded touring cast, local performers and dance troupes, a 20-piece band, a gospel choir, and a kapa haka group.

Says Dixon, "After a two-year break, we’re excited to be back with such an impressive line-up of new and popular Kiwi talent. It’s going to be a real Christmas cracker of a show, another magical night of world class Kiwi entertainment that can only be Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park."

Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park will be held at Christchurch’s Hagley Park on Saturday 26 November and at the Auckland Domain on Saturday 10 December 2022.

For full programme and performer information go to www.christmasinthepark.co.nz.