Six thousand litres of Tronpost goes back to the community

Wednesday, 16 November, 2022 - 09:57

Hamiltonians arrived in droves for Hamilton City Council’s offer to collect 20l of free Tronpost from the Wickham Street Organic Centre on 5 November.

More than 300 vehicles came through the gates, with drivers and passengers bringing their own buckets to fill with Tronpost - a compost-like product, made locally by Hamiltonians from green waste and kerbside food scraps.

Compost from food scraps is high in nutrients and provides a great boost for gardens, especially following the cooler winter months.

Between 8am-12pm on 5 November, Council gave away more than 6,000 litres of Tronpost at the BYO Bucket event along with 150 ferns for people to add to their gardens.

Council’s Resource Recovery Delivery Manager, Trent Fowles, said the atmosphere was really buzzing and everyone was happy to receive their free Tronpost.

"People at the event were keen to share with us how useful they find their food scraps bin, and how they love using it to help fight the landfill.

"Our award-winning kerbside service allows for the separation of food scraps at the source and keeps it out of landfill."

Fowles said people turned up with spades and gloves, ready to dig in and collect their own Tronpost, but were pleased to see staff were going to do all the hard work for them.

"We had a steady stream of vehicles, but low wait times, which people appreciated. Safe to say, our team on-site were feeling quite tired by the end of the busy morning."

Following the success of this pilot event, BYO Bucket will be held annually following Labour Weekend.