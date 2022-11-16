Have your say on sports spaces in Selwyn - Selwyn District Council

Wednesday, 16 November, 2022 - 11:10

Selwyn residents are being asked to have their say on what sports, recreation and play spaces the district needs in the next decade.

Consultation opened this week on the Draft Sport, Active Recreation and Play,

Spaces and Places Plan. The plan puts forward a proposal for residents feedback on the provision of spaces and places to support sport, active recreation and play in Selwyn over the next 10 years.

People have until Friday 9 December to submit their feedback.

"We have been working with local clubs, organisations and educators to help prepare the draft Plan, but wider community feedback will be key," Group Manager Community Services and Facilities Denise Kidd says.

"Sports and recreation are a big part of what makes Selwyn a great place to live. We’re seeing big growth in our sports clubs and in the use of our parks and sports facilities. We want to encourage that and make sure we’ve got what is needed to meet what the community wants now and into the future."

Submissions on the draft Plan will help the Council build on what the sector has told it so far and allow for community views to be considered in the decision-making.

Council will review all feedback before approving the final plan.

For more information and to make a submission please visit selwyn.govt.nz/yoursay.