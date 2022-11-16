What stops you from walking, cycling or otherwise rolling around Gisborne for short trips?

Wednesday, 16 November, 2022 - 12:58

Gisborne District Council wants to build a walking and cycling network that gets people from where they live, to where they want to go.

To do this, without being too nosey, we’d like to know where you go, how you travel, and the paths you take.

We really want to know the things that stop you from choosing active transport like walking, cycling, skating or scooting.

Chief of Science and Strategy Joanna Noble says Council wants to make it safer, easier and more accessible for people to get around Gisborne on foot or using bikes, scooters or skateboards

"Gisborne is mostly flat with great weather. We want to ensure our city lends itself to getting places by walking, cycling or skating, which bring huge health and environmental benefits.

"It can take around ten minutes using active modes of transport like these to get to most places in Gisborne like the city centre, the beach, the Olympic Pools, the skate park, the port, school, or work. However, we need more detail about the paths people take to get places."

Ms Noble says the Council’s walking and cycling network will cater to all abilities.

"We want to ensure our residents who need to use a mobility scooter or a wheelchair will be able to travel around our city safely as well.

"This is not about getting everyone out of their cars but about providing a great alternative for those short daily trips, making it easier for all of us to get around our city and access all the facilities we have on offer."

To help the Council plan future walking and cycling options in Gisborne, you can provide your feedback online by 19 December by visiting our have your say page.

Here you can complete a quick survey, share your ideas with photos and videos, pin your ideas or comments on a map and show us how you get to work or school.

If you prefer face-to face, Council staff will be available to talk in December at:

Gisborne Farmer’s Market: from 9:30am - 12.30 pm on Saturday 3 December 2022 Grey Street Food Festival: from 4:00pm - 8:00 pm on Friday 16 December 2022 Sessions out in our rural townships are being organised and will be advertised when confirmed. Additional hui in the city are also being planned and will be advertised nearer the time.

This QR code will also take you straight to the have your say page.

Rangatahi use active modes of transport on the new pedestrian crossing between the new pump track and the re-configured skate park on Grey Street.