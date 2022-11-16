Hospice Farmers christmas campaign draws on Matariki - launches tomorrow

Wednesday, 16 November, 2022 - 15:51

From Thursday, all Farmers stores across Aotearoa will be raising funds for their local hospice service.

This is the 9th year that Farmers have supported hospices nationally in the lead up to Christmas with customers donating a generous $6 million over that time, helping keep hospice services free of charge.

There are two ways Farmers customers can support their hospice from today until Christmas Eve; by donating to the Christmas Tree of Remembrance set up in each store, or by purchasing a limited-edition hand painted hospice bauble, available instore and online.

Each bauble is $10 and thanks to the generous support of Farmers, the full $10 from every purchase stays in the community and is donated to the local hospice service. Farmers also passes on 100% of all customer donations to hospice from the Tree of Remembrance.

Tina Parata, Kaiwhakahaere at Hospice New Zealand says the stars on this bauble are poignant.

"This is Aotearoa’s first year celebrating Matariki, a time when we remember and celebrate those who are no longer with us. So for me, the stars on this bauble represent our loved ones who have died, lighting up our skies with love and warmth. The mini stars inside, represent all our tupuna, who are watching over us, supporting us and guiding us into the future."

Jo Seagar, long time champion and patron of Hospice, says, "Everybody deserves a good death. By supporting hospice at Farmers, you can help ensure people across New Zealand receive the high quality care and support they need, so they can focus on what really matters, living well until the end." In 2021 hospices cared for over 17,500 patients and their whÄnau at a cost of approximately $175.6 million. The Government covered $88 million of that cost. That means hospices needed to raise around $87.2 million from the community to bridge the gap.

There are limited numbers of the baubles available, they will sell out as in previous years so please visit your hospice store or buy online today.

This year’s bauble