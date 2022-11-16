Wing 360 - 47 new Police constables start policing careers - NZ Police

Wednesday, 16 November, 2022 - 17:10

Forty seven new constables will be attested and graduate from their initial training course on Thursday 17 November.

Attending the ceremony will be Minister of Police, the Hon Chris Hipkins, Commissioner Andrew Coster, and the wing patron and former Commissioner of Police Mike Bush.

Top of wing, recruit David Cramp, was a member of the New Zealand Army, spending time in Iraq and the Solomon Islands on deployment before seeking out policing as a career.

David is also an award-winning target shooter, who will continue to compete in Emergency Services Games, so it’s no surprise that he’s also the winner of the Wing 360 Firearms Award.

"I had the honour and privilege to serve my country overseas on two occasions.

I now take great pride in having this opportunity to serve my country in a domestic setting through the New Zealand Police.

It was the idea of service that led me to apply for the Police along with a strong desire to make a positive difference in the community."

Recruit Tim O’Malley is the Wing 360 leadership award winner.

Before joining police, Tim was employed to run basketball training programmes and competitions.

Prior to attending college Tim worked as an Authorised Officer (AO) at the Nelson Police station where he gained valuable insight into the organisation.

"I’m hugely thankful to everyone at the Nelson station for taking me in and providing a base to build on at college.

Seeing all the comings and goings through custody reaffirmed my desire to become a constable.

Now that I’m out the other side of college, I’m looking forward to getting stuck in on the frontline," he says.

Wing 360 also includes wÄhine MÄori recruit graduate, Constable Iritana Hohaia (Taranaki iwi) who appeared in the Puhikura campaign.

You can watch her video here: Puhikura: https://www.newcops.govt.nz/puhikura

WÄhine MÄori are under-represented in the constabulary workforce.

Puhikura is aimed at attracting more wÄhine MÄori to a career in Police and continues to run.

Iritana is a professional rugby player with the Black Ferns squad and unfortunately due to recruit training, missed out on the recent Women’s Rugby World Cup competition and win.

She’s keen to continue to play professionally while working as a constable.

She says ‘As women, we are very good communicators - I think we definitely need more women in the police, and definitely more MÄori women."

Wing Patron: Mike Bush was the 32nd Commissioner of Police, in office from April 2014 to April 2020, the culmination of his Police career of over 40 years.

During his time in Police he developed extensive operational and strategic policing knowledge and international policing experience.

He worked internationally as a Police Liaison Officer in South East Asia, and in the aftermath of the 2004 Asian tsunami he was the first Kiwi official to reach devastated Phuket.

His work there was cited when he was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM) in the 2006 New Year Honours.

As Commissioner of Police, he was focused on building an innovative, modern police service.

He led a significant transformation of the organisation, with a focus on strategy, culture and values, leadership, operating model, technology and systems.

A critical component of the transformation of New Zealand Police was a refreshed and renewed culture, aligned with a Prevention First strategy he implemented in stages.

Mike also led New Zealand’s response to major crises including the Christchurch Terror attacks, Whakaari White Island Eruption, and Kaikoura Earthquake.

In the 2020 Queen’s Birthday Honours he was promoted to Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit (CNZM), for services to the New Zealand Police and the community.

Since retiring from Police he was part of the COVID-19 All-of-Government Response Group until December 2020 and is currently the Chair of Risk Management Group and the Director of Bush International Consulting, supported by his wife Vicki and daughter Ava.

Awards:

Minister’s Award recognising top student - Constable David Cramp, Central District.

Patron’s Award for Second in Wing, recognising second top student - Constable Zachary Peszynski, Counties Manukau District.

Commissioner’s Award for Leadership - Constable Tim O’Malley, Tasman District.

Physical Training and Defensive Tactics Award - Constable Daniel Marshall, Bay of Plenty District.

Driver Training and Road Policing Practice Award - Constable Nicholas Voykovich, Auckland City District.

Firearms Award - Constable David Cramp, Central District.

Deployment:

The entire wing will disperse to the following districts on Monday 28 November:

Northland - 2, WaitematÄ - 6, Auckland City - 8, Counties Manukau -8, Waikato - 3, Bay of Plenty - 4, Eastern - 1, Central - 6, Wellington - 3, Tasman - 3, Southern - 4.

Demographics:

34 percent are female, and 66 percent are male.

New Zealand European make up 72 percent of the wing, with MÄori 6.4 percent, Pacific 12.8 percent, Asian 8.5 percent.