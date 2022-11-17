Symposium to explore connections between creativity and wellbeing

Thursday, 17 November, 2022 - 09:03

A creative symposium focussed on the transformational power of art from the perspective of te ao Maaori (the Maaori world view), will be held at Hamilton’s Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga o Waikato on Friday 2 and Saturday 3 December 2022.

Registrations are open now for this two-day event which will be centred on informative and inspirational presentations and workshops, with opportunities for hands-on learning and in-depth koorero. The line up of speakers includes Professor Kereti G. Rautangata, Graham Hoete (Mr G), Te Rita Papesch, Nigel Borrell, David Kukutai Jones, Linda Munn, and Maria Huata who will act as MC throughout the event.

"This wananga will put our intent for Toi is Rongoaa into action - that it serves as a tool for transformational change," said Waikato Museum curator Maree Mills (Ngaati Tuuwharetoa), who co-curated the exhibition with artist Margaret Aull (Te Rarawa, Tuuwharetoa, Fiji).

"Coming together to listen, share and reflect gives us an opportunity to extend on thinking and how toi is manifested across practices. Toi isn't art - it is the manifestation of maatauranga Maaori."

Made with support from Creative New Zealand, Toi is Rongoaa opened during Matariki 2022 and features vibrant new work from fourteen contemporary Maaori artists. The exhibition name can be translated in English as ‘art is wellbeing’.

"We are very much looking forward to hosting this symposium and providing a platform for these essential and timely discussions," said Liz Cotton, Director of Museum and Arts, Waikato Museum.

"So many of our visitors and staff have found inspiration and connection in the Toi is Rongoaa exhibition, and the diverse programme that Maree and Margy have put together for the symposium will extend and enrich this experience."

The Toi is Rongoaa symposium will be held Friday 2 and Saturday 3 December 2022. Entry is $25 per day and registration is required.

The exhibition Toi is Rongoaa is open daily at Waikato Museum from 10am to 5pm and entry is free.