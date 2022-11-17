Central city gets cash injection for housing

Thursday, 17 November, 2022 - 09:39

Hamilton’s central city has received a much-needed cash injection from the Government.

Today, Minister of Housing Hon Dr Megan Woods announced Hamilton City Council will receive a $150.6 million grant to fund infrastructure to support new housing in the central city.

The grant will fund a new water reservoir and pump station, pedestrian and cycling bridge, and investigations into other strategic three waters and transport infrastructure. This will enable up to 4000 homes in the central city and surrounds between now and 2034.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said Hamilton desperately needs more housing, but the challenge has been how to fund core infrastructure to enable more homes to be built faster.

"The fact the Government has listened to our pleas and agreed to help pay for this fit-for-purpose infrastructure is fantastic news for Hamilton. We have successfully partnered with central government, iwi and developers previously, so are delighted to have this funding to deliver on our shared aspirations for our communities."

"This grant is truly game-changing and supports Council’s vision to transform the central city into a vibrant place where people want to live, work and visit. It will also help fund Hamilton’s much talked about pedestrian and cycling bridge over the Waikato River connecting the central city to the eastern cycleways," said Southgate.

The bid is supported by $129.3 million of co-funding from Council, already committed in its 2021-2031 Long-Term Plan. Alongside housing, it will also support more than 300,000m2 of commercial and retail space and has the potential to unlock more than $2.1 billion in private investment over the next decade.

Strategic Growth and District Plan Committee Chair Councillor Ryan Hamilton acknowledged the six local developers who signed agreements with Government to deliver central city housing, recognising the considerable benefit their investments will deliver for the city.

"Council is not the one who builds homes, we can enable and support developers to make this happen. So, the true heroes are these developers who have made significant commitments to our city to get this funding across the line."

Those developers were Cavendish Ventures Limited, Stark Property Limited, Apex Property Group NZ Limited, Tainui Group Holdings Limited, Pragma Developments Limited, Tristan Paul Jones / Highview Properties Limited and have committed nearly half of the 4000 homes enabled by the funding.

"The commitment these developers have given goes a long way in helping us deliver on our aspirations to build up in the central city. This aligns closely with a number of our key strategies and plans, including our Central City Transformation Plan and Hamilton Urban Growth Strategy, as well as the recently proposed changes to the District Plan that will enable more intensification in our city," said Hamilton.

"Along with these developers, we’ll be able to transform our central city into a connected and liveable community with all the amenities Hamiltonians need."

Early planning and design stages of the key projects funded by the grant are already underway.