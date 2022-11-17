Debut single from a breakthrough talent: KT Souljah releases ‘Testimony’

Thursday, 17 November, 2022 - 10:54

Hailing from Papakura, artist KT Souljah (Ngati Te Ata, Ngapuhi) has broken NZ music scene today with his raw debut release, ‘ Testimony’.

Written, recorded, and produced by KT Souljah himself, Testimony explores real-life occurrences from his life and how he remains hopeful.

At just 17 years old, KT Souljah makes music as a way to deal with family trauma. Growing up with gang affiliations and difficult circumstances, he wants to show other rangatahi that there is hope to break out of painful generational cycles.

"One of my main goals with my music is getting the younger generation of family out of this cycle. It’s like a generational curse. We are stuck in the same pattern going over and over again and I want to stop that, put an end to that. I want my music to reach all the young people of Papakura, all over South (Auckland) and New Zealand.

"I'm trying to show them that there is more to life than just being a little gangster, stealing and selling drugs."

KT says that all of his music comes from the heart and is inspired by real-life occurrences.

"Most of my music is emotional and deep. Testimony is no exception to this, but it’s one of my most upbeat songs."

The track blends hip hop rap with a reggae vibe against a lyrical testimony of KT’s life so far.

"I hope when people listen to it, they want to turn it up and sing along. But I also hope they resonate with the lyrics. I hope it inspires, and makes people feel like they aren’t alone in what they’re going through."

KT Souljah, means ‘Kura Town Souljah - a nod to his hometown, the way he writes from his soul, and the Jah is for his Dad, who is Rastafarian.

Influenced by blues, reggae and rock - KT’s musical journey started when he learned his first song ‘Nothing else matters’ by Metallica. He’s been producing music since he was 12.

"I grew up on a farm where my family would ‘jam’ every weekend, led by my Papa Dennis. This helped me develop an ear for the guitar, the melodies of the piano and a love for music."

After the passing of his beloved Papa and the separation of his parents, music became KT’s way to process and communicate his emotions.

"With an old soul and endless raw talent, KT has potential to change the game in the Aotearoa music industry," says KT’s manager Leon Henry, Pro Basketballer and CEO of Mirage Entertainment.

When will KT know he’s made a difference with his music? "When I see lives changing," he says.

The Testimony music video was created by Vili Lasike (Villz Vizionz), and was filmed on KT Souljah’s childhood farm.

‘Testimony’ is available now on all streaming platforms.