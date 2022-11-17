Council gets funding to enable affordable housing in Pahiatua

Thursday, 17 November, 2022 - 12:26

Development plans for the former Hillcrest School site in Pahiatua will be supported by $880,000 from the Infrastructure Acceleration Fund (IAF), to help meet the need for more housing. Out of over 200 initial expressions of interest, Council’s proposal is one of thirteen proposals that was successful to secure funding.

The IAF funding will be used for new wastewater, stormwater and freshwater infrastructure, which Council expects will enable at least 30 new homes on the RangitÄne-owned development site. RangitÄne look forward to working in partnership with Central and Local Government. PapakÄinga, rental and affordable housing are among the proposed plans for the development.

Tararua Mayor Tracey Collis says the funding is significant and will help address a shortage of housing identified in Pahiatua. "The development would not have been able to proceed without the funding from the Government for significant investment in Council infrastructure. It means that new houses can be built progressively over several years, once new wastewater, stormwater and water systems have been installed. This assists RangitÄne Tamaki nui-Ä-Rua and TÅ« Mai RÄ Investments to achieve their aspirations for housing and supported by our Council Housing Strategy as an active enabler of housing in the Tararua. RangitÄne received the former Pahiatua Hillcrest School site through the Treaty Settlement process and partnered with Council in putting the proposal forward."

Peter Wimsett, Council’s Three Waters Transition Manager who submitted the application on behalf of Council says; Our district has been growing and needs more houses. This grant will help to develop the core infrastructure needed to build more houses, spread over a number of years."

The Infrastructure Development Fund was launched in 2021 and is administered by KÄinga Ora - Homes and Communities. For more information on the IAF, please see www.kaingaora.govt.nz/iaf