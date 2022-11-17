Council committee structure adopted - Horowhenua District Council

Thursday, 17 November, 2022 - 11:54

Council has a crucial role in making decisions and setting the strategic direction for the district. It is important to have a committee structure which enables and supports the democratic process, along with chairs of committees and steering groups to effectively lead members.

Wednesday’s Council meeting saw the Committee structure adopted, and chairs and committee members appointed, for the next triennium.

Mayor Bernie Wanden says, "Committees play an important role in the decision making process and need to be structured accordingly. The Chair for each committee of Council has been appointed based on skills, experience and knowledge they bring to the table, with a focus on meeting our community’s needs. I am confident that both Chairs and committee members for each portfolio will work well together to ensure accountability, transparency and fairness."

"The Committees are inclusive, pairing experienced Councillors with newly Elected Members so learning and development is complemented with fresh eyes and energy."

Mayor Bernie will chair the Chief Executive Employment and Performance, and Community Wellbeing Committees, and is a member of the Risk and Assurance, Hearings and Regulatory, and Community Funding and Recognition Committees.

Cr Jennings will chair the Risk and Assurance Committee and the District Plan Steering Group, Cr Brannigan will chair the District Licensing Committee and the Capital Projects Delivery Steering Group, Deputy Mayor Allan will chair the Hearings and Regulatory Committee and Cr Tukapua will chair the Community Funding and Recognition Committee.

Council meetings for this triennium have been moved to a 1pm start time, taking place every six weeks on Wednesdays, beginning 23 November 2022.

Council makes important decisions at meetings which affect residents and ratepayers from various sectors of the community. To enable good decision making, Council relies on participation and feedback from residents and ratepayers.

Community members are invited to speak in the newly created ‘public forum’ to be held a half hour prior to each Council meeting. Council welcomes attendance at meetings that are open to the public to learn more about Council and districtwide activity. There will continue to be ‘Public Participation’ on items in the agenda. To request speaking time at a meeting, and to be a part of the decision making process, contact our Democracy Team on 06 366 0999 or email public.participation@horowhenua.govt.nz.