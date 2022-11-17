Milestone for the new Mahara Gallery as new roof completed - Council

Thursday, 17 November, 2022 - 13:35

The completion of the roof on the Mahara Gallery rebuild in Waikanae is a major step in the transformation of the gallery to a museum standard facility.

Sean Mallon, Group Manager Infrastructure Services for KÄpiti Coast District Council, says it’s exciting to see the form of the new building emerging.

"Finishing the roof is a noteworthy milestone of any building project," said Mr Mallon.

"Although work continues to progress smoothly, the compounding effects of COVID-related delays and pressure on resources means the project timeline has moved slightly. Construction of the building is now due to be completed in February next year.

When it’s finished, the building will be handed back to the Mahara Gallery Trust to re-occupy, manage the fitout and test the environmental control systems before installing the Field Collection and mounting exhibitions.

Mahara Gallery Trust Board Chairman Gordon Shroff says it’s satisfying to see the building taking shape and the long-held dream of a new, museum standard gallery, fulfilled.

"We’ve had a sneak look inside and we’re impressed by what we’ve seen," he said.

Another significant step in the build was the recent installation of four fibreglass-reinforced concrete panels. The panels, ranging in weight from 1.2 to 1.5 tonnes, are made of a fibreglass/concrete compound, which is lighter than precast concrete and enables shapes and textured designs to be formed. The wave features on the panels, inspired by the Reikorangi Potteries, represent the finger traces of a potter as they create a piece of art.

The next steps in the construction programme include completion of glazing, installing utilities such as electric wiring, heating and ventilation pipes, and fire systems. Wall linings will be then fitted and plastered, and the lift will be installed," said Mr Mallon.

Finishing touches, including installing glass canopies featuring cultural imagery, and landscaping will follow.