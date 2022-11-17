Opportunity beckons for Waikato builders as Edin Rotokauri community moves to Stage One

Thursday, 17 November, 2022 - 13:41

MADE Group is seeking registrations of interest for lots in the first stage of its latest master-planned community development named Edin Rotokauri. The site is located in the Rotokauri-Northwest growth area of Hamilton, three minutes west of The Base shopping centre and the Rotokauri Transport Hub.

Build partners are invited to join MADE in the pioneering stage of its consented project to deliver up to 2,000 homes in a 130+hectare site that will meet the demand for greater community belonging, an integrated transport system, and excellent amenities and services, all close to nature. Stage One (40%+ sold to a consortium of renowned local home builders) offers 120+ sections sized from 280 - 550 sqm priced from $480,000. Earthworks are planned to commence in January 2023.

Edin Rotokauri brings the community and people-focussed values of MADE’s flagship project Auranga in Drury (50 minutes north), to a lush, abundant Waikato location. Edin Rotokauri is designed as an interconnected community for better living, with a vision to encapsulate the ecological, food valley and garden culture of the Waikato region. As the most human-centric master-planned community in the Waikato, Edin Rotokauri will offer its residents a truly integrated lifestyle opportunity that goes beyond just owning a home.

MADE Founder and CEO Charles MA says: "This is an opportunity for builders to prosper in a key growth area - more so by being part of MADE’s in-demand model of inclusive communities that work for everyone. Increasingly, people are looking for a sense of belonging. We intend to connect people with the land and the fresh local food basket it can provide in this charming valley location. Our plan celebrates the local ecology, provenance and abundance at Edin Rotokauri. It’s a holistic model, designed to harmonise people with nature and all the integral ingredients for integrated living, moving, belonging and sharing."

Amenities will be implemented early, and about 50% of the Edin Rotokauri site will be kept as community parks, nature reserves, and eco-greenways, says Ma, to bring alive our vision of creating places truly worth inheriting. "These amenities will include a retirement village, primary school, early childhood centre, iconic stone bridge, container café, integrated transport hubs, public art, interconnected green corridors with amphitheatres and platforms for the expression of art and culture, connecting cycle and walkways, and a village centre at a later stage." Two hundred houses will be set aside as affordable housing to help kiwis into home ownership.

Hamilton is one of the fastest-growing cities in New Zealand. Despite external headwinds, its broad-based, resilient economy continues to have a growth outlook. Rotokauri to the north is a key growth area for development in the region because it is close to employment, education, retail, transport connections and community amenities.