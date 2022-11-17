Firefighters’ talks make progress, but union says it will strike again - FENZ

Thursday, 17 November, 2022 - 17:05

Chief Executive Kerry Gregory says his focus is on reaching resolution and ensuring career firefighters can put all their energy into serving the community.

This comes as the professional firefighters’ union leadership today announced further strike action, despite both parties making progress in negotiations.

"I’m happy with the way we’ve been working productively together to reach a settlement," Kerry Gregory says," both parties agree we’re making progress."

"Both parties also understand there are funding challenges still to be addressed before we can reach a final settlement, but I’m hopeful we’re getting close to something we can all agree on, subject to the necessary funding being confirmed.

"Fire and Emergency will continue to have plans in place to manage any strike action in city areas, where career crews work. However, our response will likely be delayed so I ask the public to remain vigilant," he says.

"It is just not right at this stage in the negotiations to put the public at further risk and I urge the union leaders to reconsider their strike action."

The NZPFU has given Fire and Emergency NZ notice of four further one- hour strikes between 11am and 12 noon in city areas covered by career firefighters. They are planned for Friday 2 December, Monday 5 December, Friday 9 December and Monday 12 December. This is in addition to the one-hour strikes at the same time planned for Monday 21 November, Friday 25 November and Monday 28 November.