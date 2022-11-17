Kiwi Community Assistance 'Supreme' winners at Wellington Airport Awards

Thursday, 17 November, 2022 - 22:26

Kiwi Community Assistance (KCA) have been named Supreme Award winners at the 2022 Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards tonight.

KCA helps communities throughout Wellington by rescuing surplus food and household goods, and redistributing it to frontline agencies working directly with people in need. Their dedicated team of 60 volunteers rescue around 1.3 tonnes of surplus food each day.

KCA also carries out cardboard recycling for supermarkets, composting, and helps with the donation of many non-food items such as clothing, linen, school supplies and Christmas presents to people in need.

Tracy Wellington, Founder of Kiwi Community Assistance said: "We are very humbled by this award. It’s great recognition for all of our volunteers, sponsors and supporters who make our work possible."

Matt Clarke, chief executive of Wellington Airport said: "Choosing a Supreme Award winner was a tough job for the judges this year, but Kiwi Community Assistance are very deserving recipients."

"The selfless work they do helps to improve the lives of so many people in our community."

Wellington Airport has also awarded five local high school students $1,000 scholarships in the annual Wild at Heart Spirit Awards. These winners demonstrate self-motivation in service to their community and college.

Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards 2022 Winners

Supreme Award: Kiwi Community Assistance Arts and Culture: Hutt Multicultural Council Inc Education and Child/Youth Development: PaekÄkÄriki Surf Lifeguards Health and Wellbeing: Kiwi Community Assistance Heritage and Environment: Energise Åtaki Sport and Leisure: Coastguard Wellington Rising Star Award: Silver Noodle Soup People’s Choice Award: Ähuru MÅwai Trust

2022 Wild at Heart Spirit Award Scholarship recipients

Jack Harris - Rongotai College Alexandra Wilson - St Catherine’s College Dimitri Economou - St Patrick’s College Nicolas Volpicelli-Muollo - Scots College Scarlett James - Wellington East Girls’ College