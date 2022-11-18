Young people invited to have their say in what makes Invercargill a vibrant and attractive place

Friday, 18 November, 2022 - 10:27

Mayor Nobby Clark is keen for the young people of Invercargill to be more vocal about what is needed to keep them in the city.

On Friday, November 25, between 9am and 9pm, Council is hosting a pop-up kiosk in Invercargill Central for people aged 18-30 to have their say on what will make the city a more vibrant and attractive place to live and work.

With support from the Invercargill Youth Council, Invercargill Young Professionals, Next Rotary Generation Group, Vodafone Aotearoa Foundation and City Centre Activation Group, Council will be conducting surveys asking young people their opinions.

Mayor Clark said Invercargill was in a transformative period and giving young people more of a voice was a logical manoeuvre in the city’s progression.

"The thoughts and ideas collected on the day will be used to highlight areas that are in need of attention, and will help us create a more attractive city for everyone."

There are instant prizes up for grabs and each person who takes part in the survey will go in the draw to win a voucher that can be spent in any shop in the mall.

Mayor Clark, Councillors and other youth representatives from various organisations will also be there to kÅrero and answer any questions people may have.

"I’m looking forward to hearing the fresh ideas that I know young people are brimming with, and considering how we might introduce these to our city," Mayor Clark said.

Getting the perspective of young people was important and he would also be meeting with returning Southern Institute of Technology students in the new year to continue the conversation, Mayor Clark said.